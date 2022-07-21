McGill closes the gap to Khera in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Ford Focus and Fiesta pilot McGill has been in impressive form of late and followed up his double Focus Cup win at Oulton Park the previous week with two Scottish Fiesta ST Cup triumphs at the Scottish Motor Racing Club's 'away' trip to Cadwell Park.

Those victories take McGill's 2022 tally to 11, moving him up from seventh to become Khera's closest challenger.

The only other change inside the top 10 of the rankings also concerns a driver winning in a Fiesta ST: Michael Cullen.

He picked up a win at Mondello Park in his Ford, having taken the lead from his son Victor.

Cullen Sr also defeated his son in both of the Irish Stryker races to take his total to nine wins for the year and enable him to jump up from 37th to eighth in the winners' table.

Also scoring a hat-trick in Ireland was Geoff Richardson in the Legends category, those triumphs enabling him to move from outside the top 50 straight into 17th place.

You then have to go down to 28th spot to find the next position change, courtesy of Ric Wood - another driver outside the top 50 last week.

Ric Wood

He scored a double win in the Historic Touring Car Challenge at the new Snetterton Historic event in his Nissan Skyline as a pair of the Japanese machines enjoyed a scrap with a trio of Ford Sierra RS Cosworths.

Two places behind Wood is Michael Weddell, the Scottish Minis ace being another double victor at Cadwell who joins the leaderboard, while Scottish Classics Rover pilot John Kinmond similarly moves into 38th position.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 2 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11 3 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 10 0 10 4 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 5 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 6 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 8 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 9 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 6 3 9 10 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9 11 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 12 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 13 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 8 0 8 15 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 16 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 17 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 18 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8 19 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8 20 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 21 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 22 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7 23 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7 24 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 25 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7 26 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7 27 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7 28 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7 29 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 30 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7 31 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 7 7 32 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 6 0 6 33 Geoff Newman (Caterham Roadsport/Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 34 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 35 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 6 0 6 36 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 0 6 37 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 38 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 6 0 6 39 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 40 Tim Bates (Porsche 911) 6 0 6 41 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 6 0 6 42 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 43 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6 44 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 1 6 45 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6 46 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 3 3 6 47 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6 48 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 5 6 49 Jon Harmer (Tiga SC80) 1 5 6 50 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Pics by Steve Jones and Richard Styles