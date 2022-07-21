Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The unusual stories from national motorsport this week
National News

McGill closes the gap to Khera in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Long-time Autosport National Driver Rankings leader Lucky Khera's advantage has been narrowed to two wins after further success for Liam McGill last weekend.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
McGill closes the gap to Khera in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Ford Focus and Fiesta pilot McGill has been in impressive form of late and followed up his double Focus Cup win at Oulton Park the previous week with two Scottish Fiesta ST Cup triumphs at the Scottish Motor Racing Club's 'away' trip to Cadwell Park.

Those victories take McGill's 2022 tally to 11, moving him up from seventh to become Khera's closest challenger.

The only other change inside the top 10 of the rankings also concerns a driver winning in a Fiesta ST: Michael Cullen.

He picked up a win at Mondello Park in his Ford, having taken the lead from his son Victor.

Cullen Sr also defeated his son in both of the Irish Stryker races to take his total to nine wins for the year and enable him to jump up from 37th to eighth in the winners' table.

Also scoring a hat-trick in Ireland was Geoff Richardson in the Legends category, those triumphs enabling him to move from outside the top 50 straight into 17th place.

You then have to go down to 28th spot to find the next position change, courtesy of Ric Wood - another driver outside the top 50 last week.

Ric Wood

Ric Wood

He scored a double win in the Historic Touring Car Challenge at the new Snetterton Historic event in his Nissan Skyline as a pair of the Japanese machines enjoyed a scrap with a trio of Ford Sierra RS Cosworths.

REPORT: The best of the Snetterton Historic action

Two places behind Wood is Michael Weddell, the Scottish Minis ace being another double victor at Cadwell who joins the leaderboard, while Scottish Classics Rover pilot John Kinmond similarly moves into 38th position.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
2 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 0 11
3 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 10 0 10
4 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10
5 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
6 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9
8 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9
9 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 6 3 9
10 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9
11 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
12 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9
13 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 8 0 8
15 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8
16 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8
17 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
18 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8
19 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8
20 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
21 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
22 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7
23 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7
24 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7
25 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7
26 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7
27 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7
28 Ric Wood (Nissan Skyline GT-R/Holden Commodore) 6 1 7
29 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
30 Michael Weddell (Mini Cooper) 1 6 7
31 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 7 7
32 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 6 0 6
33 Geoff Newman (Caterham Roadsport/Caterham 310R) 6 0 6
34 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
35 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 6 0 6
36 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 0 6
37 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
38 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 6 0 6
39 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
40 Tim Bates (Porsche 911) 6 0 6
41 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 6 0 6
42 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
43 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6
44 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 1 6
45 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6
46 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 3 3 6
47 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6
48 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 5 6
49 Jon Harmer (Tiga SC80) 1 5 6
50 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Pics by Steve Jones and Richard Styles

shares
comments
The unusual stories from national motorsport this week
Previous article

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse
General

Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire
BTCC

BTCC technical chief Peter Riches to retire

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

McGill closes the gap to Khera in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

McGill closes the gap to Khera in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Long-time Autosport National Driver Rankings leader Lucky Khera's advantage has been narrowed to two wins after further success for Liam McGill last weekend.

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week
National National

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week

There were plenty of quirky stories from the world of national motorsport this week, including an Alfa returning to Snetterton after 40 years and a unique Lotus in action

Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick
National National

Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick

A plethora of historic cars were in action at Snetterton last weekend for the Motor Racing Legends meeting, which was headlined by the Stirling Moss Trophy. There was plenty of action further afield with a Formula Vee thriller at Mondello Park, while Wallace Menzies dominated the British Hillclimb Championship as it returned to the Channel Islands after a three-year hiatus

Why the future of scrutineering is a divisive topic
National National

Why the future of scrutineering is a divisive topic

Following the enforced changes due to the pandemic, a trial is under way to determine how cars should be inspected in future. And while not everybody is convinced that its approach is the right way to go, there are significant challenges on the horizon that means it needs to be addressed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.