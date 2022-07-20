Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick
National News

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week

There were plenty of quirky stories from the world of national motorsport this week, including an Alfa returning to Snetterton after 40 years and a unique Lotus in action

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week

Back in Norfolk after 40 years: Alfetta GTV

A big-winged Group 2 Alfa Alfetta GTV, veteran of the Napolina Alfa Romeo Dealer Team, competed at Snetterton for the first time in 40 years on Saturday.

Raced to victory in 1982 by Penge Alfa specialist Peter Hilliard - an acolyte of Jon Dooley, the successful squad’s catalyst - the Richard Melvin-owned warhorse is prepared at Chris Snowdon Racing.

Although George Osborne won the recent Historic Racing Drivers Club Historics On The Hill races in it at Lydden, the vastly experienced Snowdon was back aboard at Snett. He finished a fighting third having scrapped with brothers James and Ben Colburn in Giulia Sprint GT and 1750 Berlina throughout.

Unusual car: Lotus Excel-Eclat

 

Photo by: Steve Jones

Craig Houston took what is probably the only racing Lotus Excel-Eclat in the world to the Scottish Motor Racing Club’s Cadwell Park away meeting last weekend.

The multiple Scottish Classic Sports and Saloons class winner built the 1982 car – which is an Eclat fitted with later, sportier Excel bodywork – himself.

Another Eclat has occasionally appeared in Historic Sports Car Club '70s Road Sports in the hands of Neil Brown, but it's not an Excel or Excel-Eclat hybrid.

Houston finished ninth in race one before a mystery fuel starvation issue caused him to retire from race two and the Allcomers contest.

Track limits trouble: 116 Trophy

 

Photo by: Mick Walker

It is not just in Formula 1 where track limits have been a hot topic, they have also continued to be a thorny issue in national motorsport as well - including in the 116 Trophy race at Silverstone last weekend.

Five crews were disqualified from the enduro for repeated abuses, including likely victors Mark Sullivan and Sam Carrington-Yates, while a further six cars were handed five- or 10-second penalties.

Among those was the car piloted by 1992 British Touring Car champion Tim Harvey and his son Jamie. They were making their series debut and finished third on the road but were demoted to sixth after the penalties were applied.

Another record broken: Val des Terres hillclimb

 

Photo by: Paul Lawrence

The British Hillclimb contenders made a welcome return to the Channel Islands last week after three years away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a victorious visit for reigning champion Wallace Menzies, who extended his points lead thanks to two wins at Bouley Bay in Jersey and a triumph at Guernsey's Val des Terres.

However, it was Menzies's chief rival Alex Summers (above) who proved to be a record breaker, going a hundredth of a second faster than Menzies to set the new Val des Terres benchmark.

Pics of the week:

The Cobra of Harvey Stanley and Richard Cook kicks up the dust at a scorching Snetterton

The Cobra of Harvey Stanley and Richard Cook kicks up the dust at a scorching Snetterton

Photo by: Richard Styles

Phil Lawless is sent spinning towards the pack at the start of a Fiesta Zetec race at Mondello Park

Phil Lawless is sent spinning towards the pack at the start of a Fiesta Zetec race at Mondello Park

Photo by: Michael Chester

shares
comments
Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick
Previous article

Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick

Latest news

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week
National National

The unusual stories from national motorsport this week

There were plenty of quirky stories from the world of national motorsport this week, including an Alfa returning to Snetterton after 40 years and a unique Lotus in action

Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick
National National

Cooper Monaco wins Stirling Moss Trophy as Menzies bags British Hillclimb hat-trick

A plethora of historic cars were in action at Snetterton last weekend for the Motor Racing Legends meeting, which was headlined by the Stirling Moss Trophy. There was plenty of action further afield with a Formula Vee thriller at Mondello Park, while Wallace Menzies dominated the British Hillclimb Championship as it returned to the Channel Islands after a three-year hiatus

Why the future of scrutineering is a divisive topic
National National

Why the future of scrutineering is a divisive topic

Following the enforced changes due to the pandemic, a trial is under way to determine how cars should be inspected in future. And while not everybody is convinced that its approach is the right way to go, there are significant challenges on the horizon that means it needs to be addressed

Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend
National National

Why Shelsley's 1000-yard dash is worth checking out this weekend

This weekend’s Classic Nostalgia gathering at the 117-year-old Shelsley Walsh hillclimb course spotlights storied British marque BRM and a celebration of rallying on its long list of attractions

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.