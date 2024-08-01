Lulham leaps to fifth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Radical Cup UK dominator Chris Lulham has closed to within three wins of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings summit after further success at Silverstone last weekend.

However, for all his superiority this year, Lulham did not have things all his own way in Northamptonshire. Former Ginetta Junior racer Ian Aguilera joined the grid and demonstrated his star potential as he kept Lulham honest in the opener before then winning race two. Lulham subsequently returned to form in the finale.

Those two wins have taken Lulham's 2024 tally so far to 10 victories and sends him up four places on the leaderboard to fifth. However, had he completed a clean sweep, he would now be third.

Lulham is one of a bunch of changes inside the top 10 of the rankings, despite it being a relatively quiet weekend of UK circuit racing.

While Aguilera stole the stage from Lulham, the winning Abba Mercedes took all the GT Cup glory at Silverstone.

Richard Neary and Ian Loggie were super troupers in both of the endurance contests, as well as scoring a sprint success apiece to significantly boost their positions. Neary climbs from 18th to sixth, while Loggie moves from outside the top 50 to 15th.

Results also went according to the formbook over at Kirkistown in Northern Ireland as several category pacesetters added further wins.

Peter Bennett prevailed in both Mini bouts to rise from 17th to eighth, while Jason Smyth was unbeaten in Formula Ford 1600 to gain 11 places to move to ninth and Craig Ewing also triumphed in one of the Modi-5 Cup contests to improve by 12 spots into 24th.

Meanwhile, over at the Oulton Park Gold Cup, a couple of historic single-seater aces also added to their victory totals.

Samuel Harrison enjoyed double Historic FF2000 success to rocket up 19 places to 12th.

That is one position above Andrew Hibberd, who topped both of the Historic F3 contests that were for the Gold Cup itself in his Brabham BT18 after Michael O'Brien's Tecno challenge faltered.

Hibberd also won his class in each of the Formula Junior encounters but there were insufficient starters for those to count - nevertheless, he still charges up the leaderboard from 32nd.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 7 12 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 5 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 10 0 10 6 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 7 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 10 0 10 8 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 9 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 9 0 9 10 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 11 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 8 0 8 12 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 8 0 8 13 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 8 0 8 14 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 8 0 8 15 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 16 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 8 8 17 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 7 0 7 18 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 19 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 20 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 7 0 7 21 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7 22 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 7 0 7 23 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7 24 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 25 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 26 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 7 0 7 27 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 28 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 29 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 7 7 30 Sam Shaw (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 31 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 32 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 33 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 6 0 6 34 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 35 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 6 0 6 36 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 6 0 6 37 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6 38 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 6 0 6 39 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 6 0 6 40 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 6 0 6 41 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 6 0 6 42 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 5 1 6 43 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6 44 Tim Davis (Caterham C400/Chevrolet Corvette) 4 2 6 45 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 4 2 6 46 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 4 6 47 Ian Burgin (Austin-Healey Sprite Mk1) 1 5 6 48 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 6 6 49 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 6 6 50 Samuel Dennis (Honda Civic Type R) 0 6 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.