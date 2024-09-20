Lulham leaps fourth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
Radical master closes on top spot with another hat-trick of victories
Another hat-trick of wins has sent Radical Cup UK pacesetter Chris Lulham flying up the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings into fourth place.
Max Verstappen's sim racing team-mate has enjoyed a highly successful return to real-life competition this year and has taken his victory tally to 13 after his latest triumphs at Brands Hatch.
This has sent him climbing nine places up the leaderboard and he is now just two wins adrift of table-topper Stewart Black. However, the Kent event marked the conclusion of the Radical season so Lulham will have to look elsewhere if he is to further add to his total and threaten the rankings pacesetters.
Another driver closing on the summit is Michael Cullen, the Irish racing veteran who ended 2023 at the top of the pile.
He's now up to eighth, from 16th, after again wrapping up the Irish Stryker title with two more wins at Mondello Park to take his tally up to 12.
Joining Cullen in entering the top 10 this week are George Line and Steve McDermid. Dallara F308 pilot Line climbs 10 spaces to ninth following more Monoposto mastery at Donington Park, while McDermid surges from 35th to 10th having taken three MG Owners' Club triumphs at Snetterton.
Elsewhere, Tony Greenan continued his BOSS Ireland winning streak in his Dallara F317 in the Mondello opener for the Holmpatrick Trophy, but he sat out the second race and therefore only rises six spots on the leaderboard into 19th.
George Line is up to ninth, a 10-place gain, after a strong weekend at Donington
Keith Hogg is another regular Mondello victor who only scored one success at the weekend, he took the David Sheane Trophy spoils but was defeated in the earlier Formula Sheane bout. Nevertheless, he still jumps from 34th to 28th.
Completing the improvers inside the top 30 is Matt Simpson, who has surged up to 26th from being outside last week's table, having twice won in the Pickups at Snetterton.
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|15
|0
|15
|2
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|14
|0
|14
|3
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang)
|7
|7
|14
|4
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|13
|0
|13
|5
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|12
|0
|12
|6
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|12
|0
|12
|7
|Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP)
|12
|0
|12
|8
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST)
|11
|1
|12
|9
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|11
|0
|11
|10
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|11
|11
|12
|Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo)
|10
|0
|10
|13
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|10
|0
|10
|14
|Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle)
|10
|0
|10
|15
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|10
|0
|10
|16
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM)
|10
|0
|10
|17
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|10
|0
|10
|18
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|10
|0
|10
|19
|Tony Greenan (Dallara F317)
|10
|0
|10
|20
|Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R)
|9
|0
|9
|21
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|9
|0
|9
|22
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|9
|0
|9
|23
|Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79)
|9
|0
|9
|24
|Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2)
|9
|0
|9
|25
|Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R)
|9
|0
|9
|26
|Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup)
|9
|0
|9
|27
|Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|9
|0
|9
|28
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|9
|0
|9
|29
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|7
|9
|30
|Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135/Caterham 7 Roadsport)
|8
|0
|8
|31
|Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n)
|8
|0
|8
|32
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|8
|0
|8
|33
|Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20)
|8
|0
|8
|34
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|8
|0
|8
|35
|Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S)
|8
|0
|8
|36
|Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S)
|8
|0
|8
|37
|Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S)
|8
|0
|8
|38
|Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|8
|0
|8
|39
|Matthew Haughton (Jedi Mk7)
|7
|1
|8
|40
|Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper)
|4
|4
|8
|41
|Sam Shaw (Radical SR1)
|1
|7
|8
|42
|Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|0
|8
|8
|43
|David Russell (BMW E36)
|0
|8
|8
|44
|Bill Garner (Maverick KE01)
|0
|8
|8
|45
|Hugh Simpson (MG Midget)
|0
|8
|8
|46
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|7
|0
|7
|47
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|7
|0
|7
|48
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|7
|0
|7
|49
|Daniel Garrett (Locost 7)
|7
|0
|7
|50
|Andrew Rackstraw (Spectrum 011C/Porsche 911 GT3 Cup/Mygale)
|7
|0
|7
Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.
