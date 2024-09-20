Lulham leaps fourth in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Another hat-trick of wins has sent Radical Cup UK pacesetter Chris Lulham flying up the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings into fourth place.

Max Verstappen's sim racing team-mate has enjoyed a highly successful return to real-life competition this year and has taken his victory tally to 13 after his latest triumphs at Brands Hatch.

This has sent him climbing nine places up the leaderboard and he is now just two wins adrift of table-topper Stewart Black. However, the Kent event marked the conclusion of the Radical season so Lulham will have to look elsewhere if he is to further add to his total and threaten the rankings pacesetters.

Another driver closing on the summit is Michael Cullen, the Irish racing veteran who ended 2023 at the top of the pile.

He's now up to eighth, from 16th, after again wrapping up the Irish Stryker title with two more wins at Mondello Park to take his tally up to 12.

Joining Cullen in entering the top 10 this week are George Line and Steve McDermid. Dallara F308 pilot Line climbs 10 spaces to ninth following more Monoposto mastery at Donington Park, while McDermid surges from 35th to 10th having taken three MG Owners' Club triumphs at Snetterton.

Elsewhere, Tony Greenan continued his BOSS Ireland winning streak in his Dallara F317 in the Mondello opener for the Holmpatrick Trophy, but he sat out the second race and therefore only rises six spots on the leaderboard into 19th.

George Line is up to ninth, a 10-place gain, after a strong weekend at Donington Photo by: Steve Jones

Keith Hogg is another regular Mondello victor who only scored one success at the weekend, he took the David Sheane Trophy spoils but was defeated in the earlier Formula Sheane bout. Nevertheless, he still jumps from 34th to 28th.

Completing the improvers inside the top 30 is Matt Simpson, who has surged up to 26th from being outside last week's table, having twice won in the Pickups at Snetterton.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings