Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Autosport's top 10 club rivalries of 2021 Next / The UK national racing highlights from a mixed 2021 campaign
National News

Jackson tops final 2021 Autosport National Driver Rankings as Birley grabs third

By:
Co-author:
Marcus Simmons

Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson has topped the final 2021 Autosport National Driver Rankings following the last circuit racing event of the year.

Jackson tops final 2021 Autosport National Driver Rankings as Birley grabs third

Jackson, who secured the Historic FF1600 crown again this season, has headed the winners' table throughout the year, despite only contesting a partial campaign.

But, unlike last year when Gary Prebble pipped him to top spot following the final weekend of racing, there was to be no late change this time around as Jackson sealed first place.

The rankings are based upon the number of wins a driver has taken during the season with each victory treated equally, regardless of the category.

Class successes also count, although there must be a minimum of six starters within the division and it must be defined on car characteristics rather than driver ability for it to count.

A vital Janet Cesar class win for the older Formula Fords in the second heat of the Walter Hayes Trophy meeting in November enabled Jackson to clinch top spot with a final total of 17 overall victories, along with that one class triumph.

He finished just one win ahead of Legends champion Miles Rudman, who continually narrowed Jackson's once-considerable advantage over the final months of the season.

However, third place was only settled following the final circuit racing event of 2021: the traditional Boxing Day Plum Pudding fixture at Mallory Park.

Club racing veteran Rod Birley took the spoils in both of the Saloons contests in his trusty Ford Escort WRC to jump up from sixth to third on the final leaderboard, having won 16 times this year.

Rod Birley jumped from sixth to third on the final leaderboard thanks to wins at the Boxing Day Plum Pudding fixture at Mallory Park

Rod Birley jumped from sixth to third on the final leaderboard thanks to wins at the Boxing Day Plum Pudding fixture at Mallory Park

Birley displaced Scott Parkin, who had climbed to third on the final weekend of the regular season towards the end of November.

Back then, Parkin was victorious in both the Trackday Championship and Trackday Trophy encounters at Brands Hatch in his VW Golf, which took his final win tally for the year to 15, but this was not enough to stop Birley usurping him in the table.

There were no other changes to the top 50 of the rankings following that Brands Hatch event or the Boxing Day Mallory meeting.

A full top 100 leaderboard of the final rankings is due to be appear in the 20 January issue of Autosport magazine

Autosport's most successful national racers in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2/Van Diemen RF90) 17 1 18
2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 17 0 17
3 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 15 1 16
4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 12 3 15
5 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 12 3 15
6 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 14 0 14
7 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 14 0 14
8 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13
9 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge/Citroen C1) 13 0 13
10 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact/Citroen C1) 0 13 13
11 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
12 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 12 0 12
13 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 12 0 12
14 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12
15 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 12 0 12
16 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 11 1 12
17 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 10 2 12
18 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
19 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12
20 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 9 3 12
21 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 12 12
22 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 11 0 11
23 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11
24 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon/Ford Fiesta) 11 0 11
25 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 8 3 11
26 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Morris Mini Cooper S/Studebaker Lark Daytona 500/Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe/Austin GT40) 7 4 11
27 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
28 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 4 7 11
29 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
30 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
31 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 10 0 10
32 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 10 0 10
33 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 10 0 10
34 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 10 0 10
35 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 5 10
36 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 10 10
37 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 10 10
38 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
39 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9
40 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 9 0 9
41 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
42 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 9 0 9
43 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 9 0 9
44 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 9 0 9
45 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper R53) 9 0 9
46 James Cottingham (Jaguar E-type/Shelby Cobra/Lister-Jaguar Costin/Tojeiro-Jaguar/Ford GT40) 8 1 9
47 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 1 9
48 Endaf Owens (Mini Miglia/Austin Mini Cooper S) 8 1 9
49 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 9 9
50 Nic Carlton-Smith (Kieft FJ) 0 9 9

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport's top 10 club rivalries of 2021
Previous article

Autosport's top 10 club rivalries of 2021
Next article

The UK national racing highlights from a mixed 2021 campaign

The UK national racing highlights from a mixed 2021 campaign
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted
National

Why the UK's national racing clubs cannot take 2021 success for granted

The data that underlines how club racing thrived during 2021
National

The data that underlines how club racing thrived during 2021

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

The UK national racing highlights from a mixed 2021 campaign
National National

The UK national racing highlights from a mixed 2021 campaign

Jackson tops final 2021 Autosport National Driver Rankings as Birley grabs third
National National

Jackson tops final 2021 Autosport National Driver Rankings as Birley grabs third

Autosport's top 10 club rivalries of 2021
National National

Autosport's top 10 club rivalries of 2021

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021
National National

Autosport's top 10 club drivers of 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why its been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing Plus

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings

National
Nov 6, 2021
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm Plus

How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm

Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder

National
Nov 3, 2021
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony Plus

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...

National
Oct 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.