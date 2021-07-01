Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The Winkelmann driver took a win apiece in the Historic and Classic FF1600 categories in Leicestershire to take his 2021 tally to an impressive 13 - five clear of second-placed Alistair Camp's total.

However, Jackson did not have things all his own way at Donington as his unbeaten streak in the two championships came to an end.

He suffered a gear linkage problem in the second Classic contest and Tom McArthur's Titan claimed the spoils on the final lap of Sunday's dramatic Historic FF1600 encounter to inflict Jackson's first defeats.

There was only a small number of circuit racing events in the UK last weekend and, therefore, there was very little change to the winners' table.

One driver who did boost his position was Barry McMahon, who took a brace of wins in the Alfa Romeo Championship at Croft in his 156 to surge from 39th place to 13th.

That is one spot above Jon Woolfitt, who was another double winner at Croft in his Spire. Those two Northern Saloon and Sports Car wins allowed him to leap up from 50th last week.

Another Donington winner to improve their position in the rankings was John Davison.

The Lotus Elan driver's victory in Historic Road Sports has sent him from 24th up to 15th.

Callum Voisin

Charging into the top 50 this week was Callum Voisin, the impressive Ginetta Junior rookie proved to be unstoppable at Brands Hatch as he claimed all three wins - becoming only the fourth driver to achieve the feat.

That trio of wins has sent him to 19th place and he's the only driver from the five regular British Touring Car support series to feature on the leaderboard.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 13 0 13 2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8 3 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 3 5 8 4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7 5 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 7 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 8 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6 13 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 6 0 6 14 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6 15 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 4 6 16 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5 18 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 19 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 20 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 21 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5 22 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5 23 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5 24 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5 25 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 26 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5 27 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5 28 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 4 5 29 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5 30 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5 31 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5 32 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 4 0 4 33 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 4 0 4 34 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4 35 Chris Southcott (Peugeot 205) 4 0 4 36 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4 37 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4 38 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4 39 Chris Jones (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4 40 Lee Morgan (Jedi Mk6/7) 4 0 4 41 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 4 0 4 42 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4 43 Joe Stables (Radical PR6) 4 0 4 44 Reece Jones (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4 45 Scott Mittell (Mittell MC-41 RR) 4 0 4 46 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4 47 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4 48 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 49 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4 50 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 4 0 4 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

