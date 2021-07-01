Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone
National News

Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Historic Formula Ford 1600 ace Cam Jackson has extended his advantage in the Autosport National Driver Rankings after taking another two victories at Donington Park last weekend.

Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The Winkelmann driver took a win apiece in the Historic and Classic FF1600 categories in Leicestershire to take his 2021 tally to an impressive 13 - five clear of second-placed Alistair Camp's total.

However, Jackson did not have things all his own way at Donington as his unbeaten streak in the two championships came to an end.

He suffered a gear linkage problem in the second Classic contest and Tom McArthur's Titan claimed the spoils on the final lap of Sunday's dramatic Historic FF1600 encounter to inflict Jackson's first defeats.

There was only a small number of circuit racing events in the UK last weekend and, therefore, there was very little change to the winners' table.

One driver who did boost his position was Barry McMahon, who took a brace of wins in the Alfa Romeo Championship at Croft in his 156 to surge from 39th place to 13th.

That is one spot above Jon Woolfitt, who was another double winner at Croft in his Spire. Those two Northern Saloon and Sports Car wins allowed him to leap up from 50th last week.

Another Donington winner to improve their position in the rankings was John Davison.

The Lotus Elan driver's victory in Historic Road Sports has sent him from 24th up to 15th.

Callum Voisin

Callum Voisin

Charging into the top 50 this week was Callum Voisin, the impressive Ginetta Junior rookie proved to be unstoppable at Brands Hatch as he claimed all three wins - becoming only the fourth driver to achieve the feat.
That trio of wins has sent him to 19th place and he's the only driver from the five regular British Touring Car support series to feature on the leaderboard.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

 
Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 13 0 13
2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8
3 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 3 5 8
4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7
5 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
7 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
8 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6
13 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 6 0 6
14 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6
15 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 4 6
16 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5
18 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
19 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5
20 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
21 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5
22 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5
23 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
24 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5
25 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5
26 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
27 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5
28 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 4 5
29 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5
30 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5
31 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5
32 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 4 0 4
33 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 4 0 4
34 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
35 Chris Southcott (Peugeot 205) 4 0 4
36 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
37 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4
38 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4
39 Chris Jones (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
40 Lee Morgan (Jedi Mk6/7) 4 0 4
41 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 4 0 4
42 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4
43 Joe Stables (Radical PR6) 4 0 4
44 Reece Jones (SHP Pickup) 4 0 4
45 Scott Mittell (Mittell MC-41 RR) 4 0 4
46 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4
47 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
48 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 4 0 4
49 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4
50 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 4 0 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included.

Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone

Previous article

Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

18 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari was "most willing" to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal from 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

1 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

2 h
5
Formula 1

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

1 h
Latest news
Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings

22m
Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone
NTNL

Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone

Jun 30, 2021
Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport
NTNL

Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport

Jun 25, 2021
The rule switch national racing organisers should consider
NTNL

The rule switch national racing organisers should consider

Jun 25, 2021
Camp pitches for Autosport National Driver Rankings glory
NTNL

Camp pitches for Autosport National Driver Rankings glory

Jun 24, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win Brands Hatch
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

Ferrari was "most willing" to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari was "most willing" to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal from 2022

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus
NASCAR NASCAR

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021

Latest news

Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Jackson extends lead in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone
National National

Title rivals come to blows in TOCA supports as British GT visits Silverstone

Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport
National National

Podcast: A father and son's shared love of motorsport

The rule switch national racing organisers should consider
National National

The rule switch national racing organisers should consider

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.