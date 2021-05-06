Tickets Subscribe
National Opinion

How 'museum pieces' caused a stir in Donington Historic

By:

OPINION: The return of Donington's Historic Festival last weekend after a year's absence showcased the very best of motorsport’s heritage – something that needs to be protected

How 'museum pieces' caused a stir in Donington Historic

The roar of a thunderous V8 engine, a moment’s silence before a series of downshifts interspersed by crackling and popping from the over-run as the rumbling roar picks up again in the far distance. It might be a cliche, but it really is enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

The Amon Cup for Ford GT40s at the Donington Historic Festival last weekend was always going to be the must-see event of 2021 as far as this writer was concerned, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

“It’s the noise, not only are they a thing of beauty, it’s a proper engine noise – which is missing in modern-day racing,” says Alex Amon, son of Chris, who awarded the trophies post-race and was also witnessing these cars in action for the first time. “It’s everything about them, the look of them is stylish and quick.”

It was hard to disagree, and the sight of them being driven at speed was just as impressive as the noise, with three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden and others pushing their machines to the limit. This was a proper race and these cars were being driven as they were always intended – on the edge.

It was the same across all the series and championships that took to the Donington circuit, whether it was Rudiger Friedrichs sawing at the wheel of his Alvis Firefly in the Pre-War Sports Car race, or Roy Alderslade and 2013 BTCC champion Andrew Jordan hustling their battle-scarred Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe to second spot in the three-hour Pall Mall Cup.

After its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 10th running of the Donington Historic Festival needed just such a weekend and the only ingredient missing from the mix was spectators lining the grass banks. Something which no doubt was made all the more frustrating for fans after seeing footage of people squashed shoulder to shoulder at The Crucible for the final of the World Snooker Championship over the weekend.

Jaguar Challenge action at Donington Historic Festival

Jaguar Challenge action at Donington Historic Festival

Organiser Motor Racing Legends and partner/sponsor DK Engineering had at least secured a livestreaming deal at the 11th hour, ensuring that people could still view all the racing action from the comfort of their own homes, although this might have been scant consolation for some.

By being livestreamed for the first time, though – which could become a regular feature of the event – hopefully it also attracted the attention of general motorsport enthusiasts, perhaps even those completely new to racing, and not just diehard historic fans who had intended to be at the event.

It’s certainly not every day or even every meeting where you can see Stirling Moss’s 1961 Monaco Grand Prix-winning Lotus 18 in action as part of the Historic Grand Prix Cars Association races for pre-1966 Formula 1 machines.

Almost all of the cars in action last weekend are priceless, one-of-a-kind machines. In most other walks of life, something so significant would be confined to a museum. But to do so would go against why these machines were built in the first place: to race

More than 50 years ago, some of these cars were racing at the pinnacle of motor racing. It would be the equivalent of watching Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 racing competitively in 2071, albeit that this might be a tad unrealistic such is the complexity of modern hybrid machines and the small army required to even turn them on, let alone race them in private hands.

Also, unlike modern cars, it’s striking how noticeable the characteristics of each historic car are, almost like it has a personality, such was the individuality of the manufacturers of that era and precision needed to drive them. Perhaps this is why it’s such an attractive proposition for professional drivers both young and old.

As well as Shedden, BTCC regular Rory Butcher was at the wheel of a Porsche 911 in the Pall Mall Cup, as was ex-BTCC driver Sam Tordoff, who was driving his dad’s MGB, while European Le Mans Series ace Richard Bradley was out in Formula Junior.

Pre-66 GP cars start, Donington Historic Festival

Pre-66 GP cars start, Donington Historic Festival

Almost all of the cars in action last weekend are priceless, one-of-a-kind machines. In most other walks of life, something so significant would be confined to a museum. But to do so would go against why these machines were built in the first place: to race. And they encapsulate the history and heritage of motorsport, which must be showcased.

Technological advancements have always been a part of motorsport and that isn’t going to change, with the inevitable rise of electric, hybrid and whatever means of power comes next.

But, while it’s right – and indeed, necessary – that motorsport evolves with the times, we can’t forget about the past. Events like the Donington Historic Festival and its eclectic mix of series and championships need to be embraced and even protected.

Standing watching the GT40s in action, this writer couldn’t help but think the next generation of motorsport enthusiasts might find such a car to be too loud, for example. It’s perhaps a silly thought, but also a slightly sad one, and should historic racing and these wonderful cars appear less and less, that might very well be the case.

It might not be long before they are just museum pieces, and that would be a damn shame.

GT40s in action in Amon Cup at Donington Historic Festival

GT40s in action in Amon Cup at Donington Historic Festival

Series National
Author Stefan Mackley

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
BF3

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus
National

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

The 'tonka toy' series returning from a year-long hibernation
National

The 'tonka toy' series returning from a year-long hibernation

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star Plus

How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star

Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat

National
Feb 1, 2021

