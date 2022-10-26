Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Esterson worthy winner as Formula Ford Festival ends in farce
National Opinion

How a repeat of Spa's F1 2021 farce blighted a national racing treasure

OPINION: No organisers can change the weather, but much can be done in anticipation of what is forecast – and that didn’t happen last Sunday as the 2022 Formula Ford Festival was declared after just two laps. Competitors are seeking answers to make sure the situation doesn't happen again

Stefan Mackley
By:
How a repeat of Spa's F1 2021 farce blighted a national racing treasure

“I think some people are too scared to go back.” There’s no denying that Max Esterson’s return to the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch last weekend was something of a risk, with no guarantees that the young American would even feature at the front after 12 months without racing a Kent-powered machine.

On that occasion, it was en route to victory in the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone via wins in his heat and semi-final as well as the final. Incredibly, the GB3 race winner repeated the feat at Brands last weekend, banishing the disappointment of finishing runner-up in 2021 and proving himself a worthy winner.

Sadly, and unfairly, Esterson’s achievement will be overshadowed by the fiasco that took place and the final that – officially – only ran over two laps, with proceedings halted after heavy rain and dark clouds limited visibility shortly after the start.

Read Also:

Let’s be clear, almost everyone this writer spoke with in the paddock afterwards agreed that the correct decision had been to stop the race and that the opportunity to restart never materialised. But the fact that the teams and drivers were put in such a situation in the first place left many angry with the organising British Racing & Sports Car Club.

As early as Sunday morning, all weather forecasts predicted heavy thunderstorms late afternoon, at approximately 5pm – just before the final was scheduled to take place. Sure enough, as the cars headed off for the formation lap, spots of rain began to fall and flashes of lightning lit up the sky.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the BRSCC had backed itself into a corner by putting the final at the end of the schedule, the usual spiel being that it has always run at the end of the weekend as per tradition. It may have been the first time in 50 years this had happened but this day has been coming, with several finals only just taking place before sunset due to delays in the programme or restarts needed in the final itself.

Bad weather caused the cancellation of the Festival final - an outcome many felt was avoidable

Bad weather caused the cancellation of the Festival final - an outcome many felt was avoidable

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

How can it be that when teams have spent small fortunes testing over three days, drivers have travelled from various parts of the world, including America and Brazil, that the main event can’t take place after two full days of racing?

Don’t get me wrong. If the entire day had been a washout, it would have been different, something that couldn’t have been prevented, but there was enough warning to avoid this situation.

“I hope that everyone can learn for the future,” said 2022 runner-up and three-time winner Joey Foster. “We’ve been here for five days without having the actual race that we’re building towards – of course we’re disappointed.

"We put a lot of money in to do this right, we want to have a better service. Absolutely it needs to be looked at or else collectively as a group of professional teams we will go elsewhere" Bernard Dolan

“The final has always been run late and I don’t recall there ever being an issue, but it’s not going to be the last time it rains at the end of October so let’s perhaps have discussions about it and see what can be done.”

Niall Murray, a two-time winner, added: “I was disgusted by the end. I just don’t know who thought to put the race at 5pm at the end of October, it’s just stupid. Everybody in the paddock knew about the weather warnings – this big dark storm was coming in so I don’t know why they didn’t scrap the last-chance race or move us before another race.”

The organisers didn’t need to look far either to bring forward the final. A needless eight-lap last-chance race was once again held, the shortest scheduled race distance of the weekend, and twice it was red-flagged, which caused delays. Earlier, two progression races were held with just 15 cars in each, which could have been combined. Again, it would have saved more time on the schedule.

Festival organisers will explore options to change the schedule for next year

Festival organisers will explore options to change the schedule for next year

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Some team bosses were also left angry that changes could be made to the cars during the red-flag stoppage, despite the BRSCC stating that “the cars were held in parc ferme conditions” in a statement released after the event. The changes though, according to BRSCC chairman Peter Daly, were made “completely on the grounds of safety – and safety has to be at the forefront of the sport”.

“What we are doing is looking at next year’s Festival timetable and looking at options,” added Daly. “The challenge of the Formula Ford Festival is to maintain the number of entries, maintain the competitiveness, quality, TV coverage and sponsorship opportunities to make it commercially viable.”

But unfortunately the damage might have already been done among teams and drivers.

“This is the flagship event, they [BRSCC] need to look at themselves in the mirror,” said team owner Bernard Dolan. “We put a lot of money in to do this right, we want to have a better service. Absolutely it needs to be looked at or else collectively as a group of professional teams we will go elsewhere.”

Last year, the 50th anniversary of the Festival was one of the high points in the event’s history as former winners returned and healthy crowds filled the grandstands. But last weekend’s final was almost certainly one of the lowest for the illustrious event.

After the high of 2021's 50th anniversary celebration, the 2022 edition was a damp squib

After the high of 2021's 50th anniversary celebration, the 2022 edition was a damp squib

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

shares
comments
Esterson worthy winner as Formula Ford Festival ends in farce
Previous article

Esterson worthy winner as Formula Ford Festival ends in farce
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car
National

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car

Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin
British GT

Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus
National

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Latest news

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago today, Jacques Villeneuve clinched the 1997 Formula 1 world championship at Jerez after one of the most dramatic and controversial finales that sport has ever seen.

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
General General

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.