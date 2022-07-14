Harrison launches up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Like 2021 Rankings winner Jackson, Harrison is taking victories in Historic Formula Ford 1600 plus another category, in his case Historic Formula 3. Two successes were scored at Brands in his HF3 Chevron B15, plus two in his HFF1600 Merlyn Mk20, both machines prepped by the Silverstone-based SpeedSport squad.

Harrison is not the only driver to join Rankings top dog Lucky Khera on double figures this week. Scottish Legends exponent Stewart Black shot into contention last month with six victories at one event, and last weekend he added another two at Knockhill, his tally kept down on this occasion by triple winner Ryan McLeish.

Khera himself remains three clear of Harrison and Black. He was in action in his Ferrari in the GT Cup at Oulton Park and scored a class win, but support for the series has dropped off a touch since the start of the season and Khera’s division failed to muster the minimum six starters required for a victory to be chalked up in the Rankings.

Liam McGill claimed another couple of wins in the Focus Cup to move himself back up into seventh position Photo by: Ollie Read

Also at Oulton, Liam McGill claimed another couple of wins in the Focus Cup to move himself back up into seventh position, while there was some smart moving going on among the proliferation of Caterham championships – the main Caterham Cars contests at Donington and the Graduates brigade at Snetterton.

Two wins in Norfolk in the Sigma 135s moved Jamie Winrow into the top 10 in eighth spot, while Harry Senior scored a brace too in the Sigma 150s and also was one of the winning drivers in the relay race on Sunday, propelling him to 13th.

In between, Mike Williamson had a couple of successes as the DDMC Sports Saloons went north of the border to Knockhill and he’s up to ninth in his Mitsubishi. Finally, spare a thought for Sports 2000 whirlwind Joshua Law. He steered his MCR to victory in one of the two races at Thruxton, but because of the movement around him in the table he’s actually dropped from 12th to 14th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 2 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 10 0 10 3 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 4 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 5 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 7 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 8 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 6 3 9 9 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 3 6 9 10 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 11 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 12 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 13 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 8 0 8 14 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 15 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 16 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8 17 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8 18 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 19 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 20 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7 21 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7 22 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 23 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7 24 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7 25 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7 26 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 27 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 7 7 28 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 6 0 6 29 Geoff Newman (Caterham Roadsport/Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 30 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 31 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 6 0 6 32 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 6 0 6 33 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 34 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 35 Tim Bates (Porsche 911) 6 0 6 36 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 6 0 6 37 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6 38 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 39 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6 40 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 1 6 41 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6 42 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 3 3 6 43 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6 44 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 5 6 45 Jon Harmer (Tiga SC80) 1 5 6 46= Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 47 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 6 6 48 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 6 6 49 Paul Jarvis (Citroen Saxo VTS) 0 6 6 50 Marc Dawson (Honda Civic Type R) 0 6 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.