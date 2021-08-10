Tickets Subscribe
National News

Ginetta team boss offers thanks after Snetterton fire

By:

Ginetta GT5 Challenge team boss Alastair Rushforth has thanked marshals and the fire brigade for their actions putting out a blaze in the team’s awning last weekend at Snetterton.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the British GT meeting shortly after 3pm, which halted track proceedings for more than two hours as first marshals and circuit officials battled the blaze before three fire engines attended the scene.

“I had lent a welder to Assetto [Motorsport] and as I came out of the garage I noticed a lot of people running and I assumed it was a race that had finished,” said Rushforth.

“But when you got beyond the trucks you could see the smoke and realised something is going on, and then you realise where you are and that it’s coming close to where I was [set up] so you start walking a bit quicker.”

Rushforth, who has been running his Alastair Rushforth Motorsport team since 2019 in Ginetta Junior and for the first time this year in GT5, believes a battery charger might have been the cause of the blaze which took place in his truck that was also his accommodation.

Fire in the paddock

Fire in the paddock

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In the wake of the incident, which destroyed the truck, set-up equipment and awning as well as other items, he was given a hotel room by Raceway Motorsport amongst other offers and Ginetta bought him new clothes.

“It’s people’s support that’s added to the emotion,” he added. “The offers of support have been amazing and I can’t thank the circuit, marshals and fire brigade enough.”

The team was also offered alternative awning space which allowed drivers Connor Grady and Will Orton the chance to compete in all three races on Sunday.

A fundraising page has also been set up to help pay for the damage which so far has reached more than £1000.
“The most important thing is no one got hurt and the second most important thing is the boys could race,” said Rushforth.

“I’m one of the smallest teams and it’s my livelihood, this is my job and that [truck] was my mode of transport. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet [for the future], but we will be at Croft [18-19 September] with two cars.”

