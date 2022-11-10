Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / National novelties: Maguire Stiletto and Newbery's Legends transformation
National News

Gibson grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Will Gibson has stormed up to fifth place in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking a hat-trick of victories in the Legends finale at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Co-author:
Marcus Simmons
Gibson grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Gibson was the highest-ranked mover following the two national racing events that were held over the weekend, as the season enters its final handful of meetings.

While he triumphed in the first, second and fourth of the six Kent races, it was not quite enough for Gibson to prevent Miles Rudman from retaining the Legends title. Instead, Gibson must be content with jumping from eighth to fifth in the winners' table having taken his 2022 total to 17 victories.

Rudman scored a vital win for his title bid in the fifth Brands contest, but he still remains ninth in the rankings.
He is one place ahead of Rich Webb, who was the sole mover in the entire top 50 table following the action from the last weekend of October.

Having already clinched the Sports 1000 title in his Spire RGBR, he switched to the manufacturer's Seven-style RB7 machine at Cadwell Park on 29 October and won the 40-minute Magnificent Sevens encounter alongside Dave Watson. That 14th victory of his season means Webb jumps two spots into 10th.

Further back, Nelson King completed his dominant Mini Challenge Trophy campaign in style, winning two of the races at the Brands season finale - the second in monsoon-like conditions. That allows the Graves Motorsport racer to leap up the leaderboard from 37th to 23rd.

Two wins for Nelson King in the Mini Challenge Trophy elevated him to 23rd in the leaderboard

Two wins for Nelson King in the Mini Challenge Trophy elevated him to 23rd in the leaderboard

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

The final change to the top-50 table this week is all the way down in 44th position, where Ryan McLeish becomes a new name in the rankings. The Scottish Legends racer won the final race of the National Legends season at Brands as a guest entry and that was his ninth success of the year.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Brabham BT6/Dallara F397) 21 0 21
2 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 20 0 20
3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 19 0 19
4 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18
5 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 17 0 17
6 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 17 17
7 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 5 16
8 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 15 0 15
9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
10 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR/Spire RB7) 14 0 14
11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 13 0 13
12 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13
13 Craig Land (Locost 7) 10 3 13
14 Ali Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 12 13
15 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13
16 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 12 0 12
17 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 12 0 12
18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12
19 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
20 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12
21 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12
22 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 12 0 12
23 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11
24 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 0 11
25 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
26 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11
27 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 9 2 11
28 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 5 11
29 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
30 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10
31 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
32 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
33 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 9 1 10
34 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10
35 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
36 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10
37 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9
38 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9
39 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9
40 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
41 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
42 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9
43 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 9 0 9
44 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
45 Thomas Jack Lee (Ford Fiesta Mk6 ST150) 9 0 9
46 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
47 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
48 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9
49 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E/Titan Mk4) 6 3 9
50 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
National novelties: Maguire Stiletto and Newbery's Legends transformation
Previous article

National novelties: Maguire Stiletto and Newbery's Legends transformation
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
The Walter Hayes Trophy decision which means there are no winners
National

The Walter Hayes Trophy decision which means there are no winners

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023 Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville share the lead of Rally Japan following a drama-filled Friday morning loop at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

World Rally Championship officials have been forced to red flag the opening Friday stage of Rally Japan after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai burst into flames.

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Mercedes is to keep the stickers of troubled crypto exchange firm FTX on its Formula 1 car for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the near-collapse of the company.

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races

Formula 1 is to look again at the idea of making sprint races standalone events, rather than deciding the grid, in a bid to make them more exciting.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.