Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Walter Hayes Trophy decision which means there are no winners
National News

National novelties: Maguire Stiletto and Newbery's Legends transformation

There's a special theme to this week's round-up of unusual national motorsport stories, with a famous Special Saloon back in action, a special fundraising initiative at Brands Hatch and a special return to the track for Colin Turner at the Walter Hayes Trophy

National novelties: Maguire Stiletto and Newbery's Legends transformation

Unusual car: Maguire Stiletto

Xtec Engineering’s Paul Knapton debuted a famous Maguire Stiletto at Silverstone on Sunday, as a shakedown for Special Saloon and Modsports competition next season.

Raced by Brian Cutting in the mid-1980s, the 1040cc lightweight has been owned by Robert Knox since 1994.

“I’ve wanted one since dad and I saw them at Curborough sprints in the ’90s,” said Knapton, who raced Danish client Henrik Lindberg’s magnificent Group C Sauber-Mercedes C8 at the Donington Historic Festival at the start of the year.

Fundraising transformation: Newbery's Legends car

 

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Legends racer James Newbery competed at the weekend to raise awareness and money for research into Motor Neurone Disease, which claimed his father Paddy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Sussex driver and his team found a novel way to draw attention to their efforts by switching the appearance of the car between races. Based on scenes from the animated cartoon film Cars, it started as a rusty brown before transforming into duck egg blue.

“We swap all the body panels and it takes about 20 minutes, or even less by the end of the weekend after some practice,” said Newbery. “Our target is to raise about £2500, equivalent to a pound for every mile we’re estimated to cover in a season of races.”

REPORT: Esterson penalty provisionally hands Foster Walter Hayes Trophy

Emotional laps: Turner's Hayes return

 

Photo by: JEP

There was an emotional return to Formula Ford machinery for Colin Turner at Silverstone last weekend, two years after a serious Walter Hayes Trophy crash resulted in both of his legs being amputated.

Turner drove the Nigel Grant Racing Merlyn Mk20A successfully raced by Callum Grant in historics and completed a couple of demonstration laps during the lunch break on Sunday.

“It’s fantastic,” he said of the chance to get behind the wheel. “To be allowed out in this car is a real privilege.”

Pics of the week:

It all goes wrong for the Kevin Mills Racing cars during the second Walter Hayes Trophy heat

It all goes wrong for the Kevin Mills Racing cars during the second Walter Hayes Trophy heat

Photo by: Steve Jones

An unusual combination: Dave Karaskas's MG Arkley does battle with Pete Richards's Clan Crusader at Silverstone

An unusual combination: Dave Karaskas's MG Arkley does battle with Pete Richards's Clan Crusader at Silverstone

Photo by: Steve Jones

Dave Jenkins's truck literally collects the tyres at Brands Hatch

Dave Jenkins's truck literally collects the tyres at Brands Hatch

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

shares
comments
The Walter Hayes Trophy decision which means there are no winners
Previous article

The Walter Hayes Trophy decision which means there are no winners

Latest news

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead

Sebastien Ogier pipped M-Sport Ford’s Craig Breen to put Toyota on top after the opening stage of the World Rally Championship finale in Japan.

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview

An interview with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (10 November).

Sato set to run oval-only IndyCar programme and IMSA in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato set to run oval-only IndyCar programme and IMSA in 2023

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will likely race a third Dale Coyne Racing entry for the five oval IndyCar races next season and venture into IMSA.

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed tyre development, says Shovlin

Formula 1 chiefs must tread carefully with plans to ban tyre blankets from 2024, reckons Mercedes, to ensure car performance does not go beyond the products they run on.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.