Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead
National News

Fox Motorsports' British GT Spa win upheld by UK National Court

Fox Motorsports’ appeal following victory at the British GT round at Spa-Francorchamps has been upheld by the UK’s National Court, meaning Nick Halstead and Jamie Stanley keep their win.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Fox Motorsports' British GT Spa win upheld by UK National Court

The McLaren 720s GT3 of Halstead and Stanley, as well as the Paddock Motorsport entry of Martin Plowman and Graham Davidson, raced under appeal in Belgium at the end of July after being initially excluded from the qualifying result for having “failed post-qualifying technical checks”.

Both teams stated that the fault lay with McLaren following Balance of Performance changes ahead of the session, rather than anything untoward.

The decision to uphold the appeal was announced on Saturday, meaning the Fox Motorsports entry keeps its maiden series victory while the Paddock machine was classified seventh.

A statement from Fox Motorsports said: “We welcome the decision of the National Court today to uphold our appeal over the penalty issued after qualifying for the Spa-Francorchamps round of the British GT Championship on 23 July.

“We are extremely pleased to be confirmed as winners of the Spa race and would like to thank Paddock Motorsport, McLaren, the SRO Motorsports Group, Motorsport UK and the stewards of the meeting for their cooperation.

“The entire Fox Motorsport team is pleased to consider the matter closed so that we may focus fully on the task in hand; of trying to add more victories before the end of the season.”

Fox was allowed to keep its first GT3 victory of the season

Fox was allowed to keep its first GT3 victory of the season

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

The decision means that success penalties can be applied for this weekend’s two-hour race at Brands Hatch, where RAM Racing’s Ian Loggie is on the cusp of the GT3 title.

The Mercedes-AMG driver is now confirmed as having a 39-point lead over 2Seas Motorsport duo James Cottingham and Lewis Williamson, putting the Scot in prime position to clinch the title with two rounds remaining.

A statement from British GT said: “The Intelligent Money British GT Championship’s Spa-Francorchamps result has now been finalised following a National Court ruling earlier today.

“Points can therefore be allocated and Success Penalties applied to both classes before this Sunday’s race at Brands Hatch.”

shares
comments
Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead
Previous article

Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Sims returns to British GT with Century Motorsport
National

Sims returns to British GT with Century Motorsport

The Thruxton karting event raising funds for a good cause
National

The Thruxton karting event raising funds for a good cause

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus
National

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Latest news

Fox Motorsports' British GT Spa win upheld by UK National Court
National National

Fox Motorsports' British GT Spa win upheld by UK National Court

Fox Motorsports’ appeal following victory at the British GT round at Spa-Francorchamps has been upheld by the UK’s National Court, meaning Nick Halstead and Jamie Stanley keep their win.

Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead
National National

Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead

There's another new leader of the Autosport National Driver Rankings as historic racing star Samuel Harrison has stormed into top spot after taking four wins last weekend.

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car
National National

Ex-F1 racer Firman to bring back Van Diemen name with new car

Van Diemen is set to hit the tracks again in 2023 under the control of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralph Firman Jr, son of marque co-founder Ralph Sr.

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite
National National

National Novelties: Enderby's Karmann Ghia and Reynard colleagues reunite

From a successful Special Saloon getting back on track to former colleagues being reunited in Historic FF2000, here are some of this week's more unusual national motorsport stories

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.