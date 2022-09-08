Harrison hurtles into Autosport National Driver Rankings lead

Lucky Khera had topped the leaderboard for five months but there has now been a second change at the head of the order in three weeks, thanks to Harrison's dominance at Croft.

The teenager was unstoppable in both Historic Formula 3 and Historic Formula Ford 1600 at his local track - sealing the FF1600 crown in the process - his combined winning margin across the four races being an impressive 2m15s!

He has therefore taken his 2022 tally to 16 wins, enabling him to climb from fifth to first in the rankings.

Harrison was able to steal top spot despite Khera taking two wins of his own at the weekend.

Khera triumphed in both of the Ferrari Challenge UK encounters at Brands Hatch to also move to 16 victories for the year but, as six of them are class wins, he stays second.

Last week's table-topper Liam McGill now finds himself down to fourth as Jon Woolfitt was also on the march, taking a hat-trick of CNC Heads Sports and Saloons wins at Anglesey.

The Spire pilot has now topped the podium 14 times this year, sending him from eighth to third.

And that was not all of the changes in the top five, as Caterham Graduates ace Jamie Winrow also improved his position last weekend.

He claimed another three successes at Anglesey to secure the Sigma 135 title and jump up nine positions to fifth.

Further back, Stewart Black enjoyed further success in the Scottish Legends series at Knockhill, winning another race to leap from 19th to 11th. But he also finished runner-up in the other two contests - had he won those as well, he would've jumped to sixth.

Another to claim a win at the weekend was Benn Simms, who secured the spoils in the first Historic Formula Ford 2000 bout at Croft.

However, he was denied the chance of a double when a jump start penalty demoted him to fifth and means he only improves from 26th to 21st.

A name returning to the winners' table this week is Harry Hickton. He was the driver to beat in the early stages of the Junior Saloons season but, after a fallow spell, was back in the winners' circle last weekend at Anglesey to move into 37th spot.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 16 0 16 2 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 6 16 3 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 14 0 14 4 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 14 0 14 5 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 3 14 6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 7 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 8 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 9 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 11 0 11 10 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 11 0 11 11 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 12 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 13 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11 14 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 11 0 11 15 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 11 0 11 16 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11 17 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 18 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10 19 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10 20 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 10 0 10 21 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 8 2 10 22 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10 23 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 9 0 9 24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 25 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 26 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 27 Craig Land (Locost 7) 6 3 9 28 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9 29 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9 30 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 8 9 31 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 32 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 33 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 8 0 8 34= Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 8 0 8 34= Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 8 0 8 36 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 37 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 38 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 8 0 8 39 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8 40 Patrick Blakeney-Edwards (Frazer Nash Super Sports/Frazer Nash Monoposto/Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza) 8 0 8 41 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 42 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8 43 Tristan Simpson (Ferrari F355 Challenge) 8 0 8 44 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 45 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8 46 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 7 1 8 47 Jordan Harrison (Lola T540E/Titan Mk4) 5 3 8 48 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster) 4 4 8 49 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 4 8 50 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.