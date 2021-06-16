Tickets Subscribe
Previous / First blood to Cammish in Porsche battle as Mondello holds opening 2021 meeting
National News

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors

By:
Autosport Plus Editor

Ex-Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has been appointed to the board of directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the UK.

The 37-year-old, who started 11 grands prix for the Hispania and Caterham F1 outfits in 2010 and 2011, has also made five appearances in the Le Mans 24 Hours and raced in the inaugural season of Formula E for Mahindra in 2014-15.

Outside the cockpit, the UK-based Indian is a member of various working groups in motorsport, including Motorsport UK’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, its Racial Diversity Sub-Committee and the FIA Drivers’ Commission.

He has also been a Driver Representative on the FIA Single Seater Commission and organises the annual Karun's Karting Carnival event to raise money for the Vishnu Devananda Charitable Trust, which supports underprivileged children in India.

A statement from Motorsport UK revealed that Chandhok will be its youngest ever board member.

“I feel very honoured to be invited onto the Board of Motorsport UK,” said Chandhok.

Presenter Stuart Codling talks to Karun Chandhok on the Autosport stage

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

“I moved to England from India nearly twenty years ago because the belief at the time was that if you wanted to get to Formula 1, you had to come and race in the UK as it was the capital of world motorsport.

“To now have the opportunity to work with the rest of the Board and the Motorsport UK organisation in shaping the future landscape of motorsport in the UK is very exciting.”

Motorsport UK chairman David Richards welcomed Chandhok's appointment.

“Karun is a respected and accomplished member of the motorsport community, whose wide-ranging experience from a variety of vantage points will be a major asset to Motorsport UK as we continue to grow and sustain the sport,” he said.

“In particular his values as a champion for a more equitable future for our sport will be a force for good as we ensure motorsport in the UK celebrates diversity and enables the full involvement of disadvantaged groups.

“I am confident that he will have a positive impact on our Board, on our organisation as a whole, and on our community.”

