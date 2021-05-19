Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
The typical British weather meant there was both rays of sunshine and torrential rain for national meetings at Silverstone and Croft last weekend, while the British Hillclimb Championship finally made its return after a hiatus in 2020.
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions
Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing
Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic
The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year
With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared
To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them
The new national series and championships in 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020
It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star
Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat