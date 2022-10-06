Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Harts and Pastorelli clinch Spa Six Hours success as Combe and ICCR titles decided
National News

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

Having moved into fifth place last week, the BMW Compact pilot is now up to fourth and is just one win behind table-topper Lucky Khera following another two class successes at Snetterton.

Drinkwater sealed a fourth consecutive Hot Hatch crown in style with a further two Class C triumphs in Norfolk to take his win tally for the year to an impressive 17.

He is the only driver to improve their ranking inside the top 10 but, on what was a quiet weekend of UK motorsport action, there were other notable winners at the Snetterton 750 Motor Club meeting.

Unlike Drinkwater, Rich Webb had already wrapped up the Sports 1000 title ahead of the finale, but that did not stop him from further adding to his win total.

The Spire driver won both races to take his tally to 13 and also boost his position by six places to 11th in the rankings.

Richard Webb, Sports 1000

Richard Webb, Sports 1000

Photo by: Richard Styles

Another driver who did secure title glory last weekend was Lee Piercey, who wrapped up the BMW Car Club Racing championship at the wheel of an E36. Two more Class 6 victories have sent him charging up the winners' table from 21st to 12th.

Away from Snetterton, Michael Cullen is another driver on the march after taking two-had fought Irish Stryker wins at Mondello Park.

That has bolstered his position by 15 places, as he moves into 14th, but he could have risen even higher had he not suffered a brake failure when battling Max Turley for the lead of the first Fiesta ST contest.

Further back, the only other changes are two drivers returning to the top-50 table.

Philip Wright topped both of the Snetterton Hot Hatch races overall in his Honda Civic to climb to 34th, while a hat-trick of Irish Legends wins have promoted Peter Barrable to 42nd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 12 6 18
2 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15/Dallara F397) 17 0 17
3 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 17 0 17
4 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 17 17
5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 15 0 15
6 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 14 0 14
7 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 14 0 14
8 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 11 3 14
9 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 13 0 13
10 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 13 0 13
11 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 13 0 13
12 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 13 13
13 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 12 0 12
14 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 12 0 12
15 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 12 0 12
16 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 11 0 11
17 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 11 0 11
18 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
19 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 11 0 11
20 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 11 0 11
21 Craig Land (Locost 7) 8 3 11
22 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 10 11
23 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
24= Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
24= Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 10 0 10
26 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 10 0 10
27 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti/Ginetta G40 GT5) 10 0 10
28 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
29 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
30 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 8 2 10
31 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 4 10
32 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
33 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 10 10
34 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 9 0 9
35 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9
36 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 9 0 9
37 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 9 0 9
38 Graham Crowhurst (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
39 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
40 Josh Rowledge (Ginetta G40 Junior) 9 0 9
41 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
42 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
43 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 9 0 9
44 Morgan Tillbrook (McLaren 720S GT3) 8 1 9
45 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 6 3 9
46 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB Roadster/VW Beetle Fun Cup) 5 4 9
47 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
48 David Morrison (MG Midget) 3 6 9
49 Andrew Bourke (Alfa Romeo 156) 0 9 9
50 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

