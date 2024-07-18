Douglass hat-trick puts him third in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
Ginetta GT star Douglass closes to within three wins of the top of the leaderboard after Snetterton success
For two months, Stewart Black, Dan Brown and Piers Grange have been the names heading the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings, but now a new driver is in contention.
Ginetta GT Championship racer Mckenzie Douglass has entered a rich vein of form and has shot up from outside of the top 50 just a few weeks ago to third now, just three wins shy of current leader Black.
Douglass topped three of the four races at Anglesey at the end of June - only a false start penalty denied him - but was completely unstoppable at Snetterton last weekend as he sealed a comprehensive hat-trick of victories to take his 2024 tally to 10.
However, Douglass' charge will now be halted as the series begins its summer break with just two events remaining in September.
You have to go down to 10th place to find the next improver this week and that is another driver to enjoy a trio of triumphs: Ben Timmons.
He mastered the tight and twisty Cadwell Park circuit to prevail in all three Caterham 270R contests, taking him to seven wins for the year so far, and enabling him to move up from outside of the top 50 last week.
Two spots further back is a driver who narrowly missed out on a hat-trick: Mazda MX-5 Supercup frontrunner Patrick Fletcher.
Mazda MX-5 Supercup frontrunner Patrick Fletcher.
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography
The former Clio 182 ace grabbed two wins at Croft to climb from 41st to 12th on the leaderboard, while the first race was headed by Aidan Hills after a storming drive from 12th on the grid, enabling him in turn to improve 12 spots to 26th.
Other improvers much further down Autosport's winners' table include double Brands Hatch Historic Formula 3 conqueror Andrew Hibberd (he joins the leaderboard in 29th) and Ginetta GT Academy contender Mike Taylor, who bagged a win at Snetterton to climb from 49th to 31st.
But one driver who enjoyed success last weekend yet has not boosted their position is British Formula 4 points leader Deagen Fairclough.
The Hitech racer scored another two wins, but his triumphs came at the Dutch Zandvoort circuit - as the series made its first-ever overseas visit - and therefore do not count towards the rankings, as only victories on UK and Irish soil are included. He would've leapt up to comfortably inside the top 20 had they not been at Zandvoort.
Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings
|Pos
|Driver (Car)
|Overall wins
|Class wins
|Total
|1
|Stewart Black (Legends Coupe)
|13
|0
|13
|2
|Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali)
|10
|0
|10
|3
|Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP)
|10
|0
|10
|4
|Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2)
|5
|5
|10
|5
|Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36)
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|8
|0
|8
|7
|Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe)
|8
|0
|8
|8
|Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith)
|8
|0
|8
|9
|Chris Lulham (Radical SR3)
|8
|0
|8
|10
|Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R)
|7
|0
|7
|11
|Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe)
|7
|0
|7
|12
|Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|7
|0
|7
|13
|Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7)
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper)
|7
|0
|7
|15
|Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3)
|7
|0
|7
|16
|Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST)
|7
|0
|7
|17
|Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12)
|7
|0
|7
|18
|Tony Greenan (Dallara F317)
|7
|0
|7
|19
|Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5)
|4
|3
|7
|20
|Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1)
|3
|4
|7
|21
|Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3)
|0
|7
|7
|22
|Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth)
|6
|0
|6
|23
|George Line (Dallara F308)
|6
|0
|6
|24
|Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang)
|6
|0
|6
|25
|Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe)
|6
|0
|6
|26
|Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3)
|6
|0
|6
|27
|Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150)
|6
|0
|6
|28
|Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79)
|6
|0
|6
|29
|Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20)
|6
|0
|6
|30
|Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S)
|6
|0
|6
|31
|Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA)
|6
|0
|6
|32
|Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S)
|6
|0
|6
|33
|Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|6
|0
|6
|34
|Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza)
|6
|0
|6
|35
|Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01)
|6
|0
|6
|36
|Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R)
|5
|1
|6
|37
|Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170)
|5
|1
|6
|38
|Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7)
|2
|4
|6
|39
|David Russell (BMW E36)
|0
|6
|6
|40
|Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|0
|6
|6
|41
|Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo)
|5
|0
|5
|42
|Mark White (Honda Civic Type R)
|5
|0
|5
|43=
|Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham)
|5
|0
|5
|43=
|Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3/Toyota MR2 Mk2)
|5
|0
|5
|45
|Ethan Jeff-Hall (Ginetta G40 Junior)
|5
|0
|5
|46
|Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
|47=
|Shay Kavanagh (Honda Civic)
|5
|0
|5
|47=
|Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST)
|5
|0
|5
|49
|Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421)
|5
|0
|5
|50
|Jonathan Greensmith (Mazda MX-5 Mk1)
|5
|0
|5
