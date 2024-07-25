Grange in range of Black in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

The Escort Mk2 pilot twice topped his Modified Fords class at Snetterton - where there were only just enough starters for the wins to count - to take his tally for the year so far to 12 and enable him to leapfrog Dan Brown and Mckenzie Douglass to move into second on the leaderboard.

Brown was also in action at the weekend but, unusually, was not triumphant in the Racing Hondas category during its visit to Oulton Park, and the early season table-topper therefore falls to third.

He could easily have slipped back a further spot had Ben Short not had a tough start to his Mazda MX-5 Cup weekend at Cadwell Park.

The four-time series champion had been unbeaten so far this season but had all of his lap times deleted in qualifying for repeated track-limits abuses and was then penalised for contact in the opening race.

However, he bounced back to triumph in the remaining two contests, to take his 2024 total to 10 wins and enable him to climb two positions in the rankings to fourth. But he would now be third had it been a hat-trick.

The only other change inside the top 10 is courtesy of a driver who did enjoy some Racing Hondas success. Ryan Cunningham topped Class C in one of the Oulton bouts, but he also failed to register a clean sweep so his progress is limited to moving from 21st to 10th.

Cunningham is one position above Stuart Bliss, who was victorious in both of the CityCar Cup thrashes at Snetterton in his Toyota Aygo, sending him 30 places up the table.

A driver who enjoyed treble success was Andy Hiley at Cadwell. He headed both Sport Specials races, before joining forces with Jonathan Weston-Taylor in a Lotus Elise to also prevail in the Roadsports mini-enduro, allowing him to jump up from outside last week's leaderboard and into 16th spot.

Formula Vee racer Bill Garner also made a similar improvement to 24th after triumphing twice in Class B at Cadwell to round off the improvers in the top half of the table.

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 7 12 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 5 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 10 0 10 6 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 7 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 8 0 8 8 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 8 0 8 9 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 10 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 8 8 11 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 7 0 7 12 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 13 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 14 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 7 0 7 15 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7 16 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 7 0 7 17 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 18 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 19 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7 20 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 7 0 7 21 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 22 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 23 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 24 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 7 7 25 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 26 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 27 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 6 0 6 28 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 29 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 6 0 6 30 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6 31 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 6 0 6 32 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 6 0 6 33 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 6 0 6 34 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 6 0 6 35 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 6 0 6 36 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 37 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6 38 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 6 0 6 39 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 5 1 6 40 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6 41 Tim Davis (Caterham C400/Chevrolet Corvette) 4 2 6 42 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 4 6 43 Ian Burgin (Austin-Healey Sprite Mk1) 1 5 6 44 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 6 6 45 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 6 6 46 Samuel Dennis (Honda Civic Type R) 0 6 6 47 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 6 6 48 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 49= Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5 49= Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3/Toyota MR2 Mk2) 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.