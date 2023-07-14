Autosport Podcast: Super Touring Power with Alain Menu and Tim Harvey

Tom Howard, Marcus Simmons and Kevin Turner hosted the Autosport fan stage and on today's podcast we're delighted to bring you one of the interview sessions with two title winning drivers, Alain Menu and Tim Harvey.

The event will return in 2024 and is scheduled for 29-30 June. Once again Super Touring Power will feature races on both the Grand Prix and Indy layouts of the Brands circuit. Next year’s event will also include all categories of the Classic Touring Car Racing Club.

The recent event showcased the potential for these cars to be a regular feature in historic championships with short, intense races designed to accommodate the high-end vehicles.

Fans were treated to on-track demonstrations and displays of Super Tourers and other impressive vehicles. Highlights included seeing Alain Menu's 1997 British Touring Car Championship-winning Renault Laguna on the track alongside Ash Sutton's current NGTC Ford Focus and a 2008 Holden Commodore driven by Greg Murphy.

A new addition to the 2024 event will be a Group A race featuring the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500s and BMW M3 E30s from the 1980s. Find out more here.