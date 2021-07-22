Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon
National News

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Second place in Autosport's National Driver Rankings has changed hands again after Alistair Camp picked up another victory last weekend to retake the position.

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

While Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson is the runaway table-topper on 16 victories, the second spot has yo-yoed between Honda Civic driver Camp and BMW M3 racer Dave Griffin in recent weeks.

And it is back to being Camp's location now, as he has risen from fifth thanks to his win in the Civic Cup opener at Oulton Park.

That took his tally to nine overall wins in 2021, but he came close to pulling clear from Griffin with a double triumph, only finishing half a second off race-two's victor despite a partially-reversed grid.

There were other changes further down the top 10, including BCV8 dominator Ollie Neaves rising from 19th to eighth.

Ollie Neaves

Ollie Neaves

Neaves has been the class of the field over the past two seasons and picked up his seventh and eighth victories of the year at Donington Park.

Another driver in blistering form this season has been Alfa Romeo ace Barry McMahon. The 156 pilot was also a double victor - this time at Snetterton - to jump up from 24th to ninth on the leaderboard, although his opening win was one of his most straightforward with almost the entire contest being held behind the safety car.

The British Grand Prix weekend is traditionally a quiet one for UK club motorsport and that meant there were relatively few changes in the rest of the rankings.

But one other notable driver on the rise was MG Trophy star Sam Kirkpatrick. He continued his unbeaten streak in the opening Donington bout, however he was stripped of the race-two spoils after being handed a five-second penalty for unsafely returning to the track having tangled with Fred Burgess.

The opening win takes him up to 12th place, but he would've broken into the top 10 had he completed the double.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 16 0 16
2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 9 0 9
3 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9
4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8
7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
8 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8
9 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 8 0 8
10 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8
11 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7
12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7
13 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7
14 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7
15 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 5 7
16 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 7 7
17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6
18 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
19= Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 6 0 6
19= Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 6 0 6
21 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6
22 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
23 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 6 0 6
24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
25 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6
26 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6
27 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6
28 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6
29 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 3 6
30 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6
31 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6
32 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6
33= Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
33= Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
35 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
36 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5
37 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
38 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5
39 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5
40 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 5 0 5
41 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
42 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5
43 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5
44 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
45= Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5
45= Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 0 5
47 Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 5 0 5
48 Oliver Bull (Vauxhall Tigra Silhouette) 5 0 5
49 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 5 0 5
50 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

Previous article

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

4 h
3
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

2 h
4
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 d
5
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

1 h
Latest news
Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
NTNL

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

22m
The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon
NTNL

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

3 h
Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings
NTNL

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

Jul 21, 2021
Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
NTNL

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

Jul 16, 2021
Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
NTNL

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Jul 15, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
National

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened
BTCC

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021

Latest news

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
National National

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon
National National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings
National National

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
National National

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.