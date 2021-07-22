Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

While Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson is the runaway table-topper on 16 victories, the second spot has yo-yoed between Honda Civic driver Camp and BMW M3 racer Dave Griffin in recent weeks.

And it is back to being Camp's location now, as he has risen from fifth thanks to his win in the Civic Cup opener at Oulton Park.

That took his tally to nine overall wins in 2021, but he came close to pulling clear from Griffin with a double triumph, only finishing half a second off race-two's victor despite a partially-reversed grid.

There were other changes further down the top 10, including BCV8 dominator Ollie Neaves rising from 19th to eighth.

Ollie Neaves

Neaves has been the class of the field over the past two seasons and picked up his seventh and eighth victories of the year at Donington Park.

Another driver in blistering form this season has been Alfa Romeo ace Barry McMahon. The 156 pilot was also a double victor - this time at Snetterton - to jump up from 24th to ninth on the leaderboard, although his opening win was one of his most straightforward with almost the entire contest being held behind the safety car.

The British Grand Prix weekend is traditionally a quiet one for UK club motorsport and that meant there were relatively few changes in the rest of the rankings.

But one other notable driver on the rise was MG Trophy star Sam Kirkpatrick. He continued his unbeaten streak in the opening Donington bout, however he was stripped of the race-two spoils after being handed a five-second penalty for unsafely returning to the track having tangled with Fred Burgess.

The opening win takes him up to 12th place, but he would've broken into the top 10 had he completed the double.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 16 0 16 2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 9 0 9 3 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8 7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 8 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8 9 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 8 0 8 10 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8 11 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7 12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7 13 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 14 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7 15 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 5 7 16 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 7 7 17 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6 18 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 19= Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 6 0 6 19= Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 6 0 6 21 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 22 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 23 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 6 0 6 24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 25 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 26 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6 27 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6 28 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6 29 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 3 6 30 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6 31 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6 32 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6 33= Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 33= Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 35 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 36 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5 37 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 38 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 39 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 40 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 5 0 5 41 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 42 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5 43 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5 44 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 45= Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5 45= Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 0 5 47 Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 5 0 5 48 Oliver Bull (Vauxhall Tigra Silhouette) 5 0 5 49 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 5 0 5 50 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.