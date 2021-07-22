Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings Next / Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
National Special feature

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

Many people dream of driving a Formula 1 car but few in this world are lucky enough to experience the thrill of getting behind the wheel of motorsport's fastest thoroughbreds.

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

You can of course, if you have the significant disposal income, purchase a vintage F1 car for use on trackdays or historic events, but there is now another way to achieve the closest experience to F1 that money can buy.

Step forward a little known New Zealand car company called Rodin Cars, responsible for producing the ultimate trackday weapon. The car may be familiar to many as the Lotus T125, but four years of development and refinement assisted by W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, has created the Rodin FZED.

The company’s tag line is 'nothing like it' and it's fair to say that descriptor is pretty accurate. It all began when an Australian businessman David Dicker purchased five Lotus T125 chassis, having seen potential in the failed project in 2016.

Based near Christchurch, New Zealand, his team set about developing the car, replacing a myriad of components with titanium 3D printed bespoke parts, from screws to the steering wheel, which has resulted in shaving 40kg from its original 650kg weight.

The now lighter chassis bolted to a 3.8-litre Cosworth V8 produces 675bhp and a power-to-weight ratio that will embarrass pretty much any trackday beast.

In the hands of 19-year-old Kiwi Formula 2 driver Liam Lawson, the FZED was close to 1.5s faster than a previous-generation Dallara GP2 car around Rodin’s 44 second-lap race track at its state-of-the-art South Island facility.

Liam Lawson, Rodin Cars FZED

Liam Lawson, Rodin Cars FZED

Photo by: Rodin Cars

Red Bull F1 junior Lawson, who has been linked to the project since he was 14 years-old, recently shook down the car at Donington Park, the location of Rodin’s new European outpost.

“This is the closest thing [to driving an F1 car] and I think this is even faster than an F2 car,” Lawson told Autosport.

But if Lawson’s words strike fear into any wannabe drivers, he has a few calming words too. While the car is not short of grunt and capable of punchy lap times, the way it drives is intuitive and rewarding for a relative novice.

“When you drive an F2 car, it is such a procedure before you start pushing,” he said.

“The brake warm up and tyre warm up has to be right before you can push - and if you are not at the level it is horrible.

“For this car, I drove out on stone cold tyres but as soon as you get some temperature it is easy to build up to - you don’t have to be on it. When you do get to the limit, it is manageable.

“It is not a difficult car to drive. I think you would probably compare this to a 2010 F1 car with a little bit less power. That is what it feels like and what it looks like.

“A lot of cars that are this fast, you have to build up and quite often when you drive them slowly, they are hard to drive - they don’t like it you need to be on it quite quickly. As soon as you get brake temp in this car, it is easy and you can just cruise around.

“I was doing a couple of drifts out of one of the corners!”

Liam Lawson, Rodin Cars FZED

Liam Lawson, Rodin Cars FZED

Photo by: Rodin Cars

Of course all this fun, luxury and sheer speed comes at a cost. The FZED is aimed at the wealthy, who can splash out £600,000 for a trackday weapon, although that is a comparable price to a latest GT3 race car.

That price tag does not include spares or extras, but it does feature a two and half day training course at Rodin’s New Zealand facility and test track with driver trainer Mark Williamson.

“Obviously it is an expensive experience, but it is worth it if you can do it because there is no experience like it,” Lawson added.

“You can do hot laps in GT cars, but it is nothing compared to something like this.”

Customers won’t be able to run the car themselves, but Rodin will organise track hire and a high calibre professional motorsport team to run the FZED.

Sadly the FZED cannot be raced as the car is not FIA homologated, although if interest in racing the machines grows, Rodin is keen to investigate the possibility of enabling the FZED to become a competition car.

But for now, it will remain as the ultimate F1-equivalent trackday weapon.

shares
comments
Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

Previous article

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

Next article

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

4 h
3
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

2 h
4
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

1 d
5
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

1 d
Latest news
Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
NTNL

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

5m
The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon
NTNL

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

2 h
Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings
NTNL

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

23 h
Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
NTNL

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

Jul 16, 2021
Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
NTNL

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Jul 15, 2021

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021

Latest news

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
National National

Camp reclaims second in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon
National National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent trackday weapon

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings
National National

Drama in British GP Historic supports as heatwave hits national meetings

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead
National National

Nearys into top four of Autosport National Driver rankings as Jackson extends lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.