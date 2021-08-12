Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change
National News

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Wins at both Silverstone and Anglesey over a busy weekend helped keep Alistair Camp in second place in Autosport's National Driver Rankings.

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Camp was in action on Silverstone's International circuit on Saturday in the 750 Motor Club's Hot Hatch category, winning the second race and finishing runner-up in the other.

He then made the long journey northwest to Anglesey for two Civic Cup contests on Sunday, where he achieved another win and a fourth.

Those latest triumphs took his 2021 tally to 11 but, had he completed clean sweeps at both venues, he would be second more comfortably in the standings and would've significantly closed the gap to runaway leader Cam Jackson.

Camp was not the only driver to take their number of wins into double figures over the weekend, as two other racers also hit the landmark.

Ollie Neaves has been the man to beat in the MG Car Club's BCV8 Championship over the past two seasons and notched up yet another double win at the Bentley Drivers Club meeting on Silverstone's National layout.

It took him a couple of laps to overcome early leader Robert Spencer in the second encounter, but there was to be no stopping him, as the brace of wins took him from 11th to third on the leaderboard.

Ollie Neaves, BCV8 Championship, Silverstone 2021

Ollie Neaves, BCV8 Championship, Silverstone 2021

Photo by: Mick Walker

Completing the quartet now with 10 or more victories this year is Rod Birley. He grabbed another two triumphs in his Ford Escort WRC at his local Brands Hatch circuit to similarly gain eight places.

Also on the rise was Jon Woolfitt, who is up to sixth after taking another win in his Spire GT-R - this time in the CNC Heads Sports and Saloons at Croft.

Two Ginetta stars were also on the march up the winners' table after success at Donington Park with Ginetta GT5 pacesetter Josh Steed jumping 16 places to 12th and G40 Cup frontrunner Marc Warren up six to 19th.

Lewis Thompson's unstoppable run of form continued over the weekend at Brands in the Caterham 310R category as he took his seventh and eighth triumphs of the year to move up 16 spots to 15th.

The other double weekend winners to rise into the top 25 of the table were Legends racer Miles Rudman at Croft, as well as Silverstone victors Adam Shepherd (Type R Trophy) and Niall Bradley (BMW Car Club).

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11
3 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
4 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10
5 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9
6 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GT-R) 8 1 9
7 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 8 1 9
8 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9
9 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
10 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
11 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
12 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
13 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8
14 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
15 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 8 0 8
16 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8
17 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 6 8
18 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8
19 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8
20 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 7 0 7
21 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
22 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
23 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 7 0 7
24 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7
25 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
26 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 7 0 7
27 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7
28 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 7 0 7
29 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7
30 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7
31 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 7 0 7
32 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 4 7
33 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 6 7
34 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7
35 Calum Lockie (March 717/Shelby Daytona Cobra/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 6 0 6
36 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 6 0 6
37 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
38 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 6 0 6
39 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6
40 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 6 0 6
41 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 6 0 6
42 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6
43 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6
44 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 6 0 6
45 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 1 6
46 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6
47 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 3 6
48 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6
49 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 6 6
50 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 6 6

All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

