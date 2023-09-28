BTCC stars Sutton and Hill climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

Sutton ensured his commanding points lead remains intact ahead of next weekend's Brands Hatch finale by impressively storming from 23rd on the grid to win the second Northamptonshire contest.

The remarkable performance was his 10th win of a record-breaking season and also means he has jumped five places up Autosport's winners' table into 19th.

That is two positions ahead of his BTCC rival Hill, who prevailed in the dramatic opening race when a decision to use wet-weather tyres paid off handsomely. He, in turn, has risen six spots on the leaderboard.

But both drivers are still six wins behind table-topper Ryan McLeish with no one inside the top 18 making any inroads into the Legends racer's advantage.

Joining Sutton and Hill on 10 wins for the year is Dan Zelos, the Mini Challenge dominator scoring another two successes at Silverstone to move from 34th to 22nd.

Also enjoying a strong weekend was Phil Wright, who twice topped a thin Racing Hondas field at Brands Hatch to leap from outside the top 50 into 30th.

That is three places ahead of Scott Parkin, who picked up two class wins in his VW Golf at Donington Park (in Roadsports and Club Enduro) to similarly re-enter the table.

Dan Zelos scored his ninth and 10th victories of the season in the Mini Challenge at Silverstone Photo by: JEP/MSI

Further back, it was an impressive weekend for Rob Cull at Snetterton. He won both Equipe GTS contests in his TVR Grantura, as well as twice topping his class in the Equipe Libre races to move into 48th spot.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 2 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 1 15 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 14 0 14 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 7 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 4 9 13 8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 10 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 12 0 12 12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 13 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 14 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 15 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91) 10 1 11 16 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 10 1 11 17 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 2 11 18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 11 11 19 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 10 0 10 20 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 10 0 10 21 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 10 0 10 22 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 10 0 10 23 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 24 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 10 0 10 25 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 9 1 10 26 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 27 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 28 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 9 0 9 29 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 30 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 9 0 9 31 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 8 1 9 32 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 7 2 9 33 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 1 8 9 34 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 9 9 35 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 36 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 0 8 37 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 8 0 8 38 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 8 0 8 39 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 8 0 8 40= Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 40= John Village (Village V2) 8 0 8 42 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8 43 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 7 1 8 44 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 1 8 45 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 2 8 46 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 3 8 47 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 5 3 8 48 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 3 5 8 49 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 50 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 7 8 All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.