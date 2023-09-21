Subscribe
Previous / McLeish is new leader of Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

Silvester claws his way up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Dan Silvester is staging a late charge up the Autosport National Driver Rankings after three wins at Anglesey last weekend have propelled him into seventh position.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
371

Silvester was in the thick of the Hot Hatch action in Wales although ultimately only won one of the three contests in his Honda Civic.

However, he also topped the Mk2 class in both of the Toyota MR2 bouts to charge 13 places up the leaderboard, making him this week's highest-ranked improver.

But Silvester was not the highest-placed driver to increase their 2023 win tally as James Clarke added to his Clubmans Sports Prototype total at Brands Hatch, but remains third in the table.

The presence of Mark Charteris meant it was just a class victory in the opener for the series dominator but his Phantom then suffered a broken stub axle that put him out while leading the second race.

Clarke therefore moves to 15 wins for the year, one behind table-topper Ryan McLeish, who usurped Freddie Slater at the head of the rankings the previous week.

Further back in the top 10, Junior Saloons ace Daire Flock picked up another triumph in the first Silverstone encounter but was unable to deny the charging Cameron Pratt-Thompson in the other two contests.

Nevertheless, the sole success still moves him from 11th to ninth as he joins a small flock of drivers on 12 wins.

Callum Grant twice topped a thin Super Classic Pre-'99 Formula Ford field at Croft

Callum Grant twice topped a thin Super Classic Pre-'99 Formula Ford field at Croft

Photo by: James Roberts

Like Silvester, another driver flying up the leaderboard in recent weeks is Callum Grant. He has gained a further 10 spots after twice topping a thin Super Classic Pre-'99 Formula Ford field at Croft to move into 15th.

While Clarke was unable to boost his position, Clubmans CSP2 champion Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton was able to progress up the rankings. He twice headed his class in Kent to climb from 26th to 18th.

Another champion crowned over the weekend was James Lay in the Radical Cup UK. He was victorious in the middle race at Donington Park to jump five places to 23rd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 16 0 16
2 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16
3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 1 15
4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14
5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 14 0 14
6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13
7 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 4 9 13
8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12
10 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 12 0 12
12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11
13 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11
14 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11
15 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91) 10 1 11
16 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 10 1 11
17 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 2 11
18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 11 11
19 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 10 0 10
20 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10
21 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 10 0 10
22 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 9 1 10
23 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9
24 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 9 0 9
25 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9
26 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 9 0 9
27 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9
28 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9
29 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 8 1 9
30 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 7 2 9
31 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 9 9
32 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8
33 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 0 8
34 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8
35 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 8 0 8
36 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 8 0 8
37 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8
38 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8
39 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 7 1 8
40 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 1 8
41 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 2 8
42 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 3 8
43 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 5 3 8
44 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8
45 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 7 8
46 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 8 8
47 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 7 0 7
48 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Porsche 911/Lotus Cortina) 7 0 7
49 Ben Wheatley (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 7 0 7
50 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 7 0 7

All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. 

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. 

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order. 

shares
comments

McLeish is new leader of Autosport National Driver Rankings
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride

Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride

BTCC

Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride

Why TOCA is right to avoid parity tweak in Sutton BTCC domination

Why TOCA is right to avoid parity tweak in Sutton BTCC domination

BTCC

Why TOCA is right to avoid parity tweak in Sutton BTCC domination Why TOCA is right to avoid parity tweak in Sutton BTCC domination

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe