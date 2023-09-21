Silvester claws his way up Autosport National Driver Rankings

Silvester was in the thick of the Hot Hatch action in Wales although ultimately only won one of the three contests in his Honda Civic.

However, he also topped the Mk2 class in both of the Toyota MR2 bouts to charge 13 places up the leaderboard, making him this week's highest-ranked improver.

But Silvester was not the highest-placed driver to increase their 2023 win tally as James Clarke added to his Clubmans Sports Prototype total at Brands Hatch, but remains third in the table.

The presence of Mark Charteris meant it was just a class victory in the opener for the series dominator but his Phantom then suffered a broken stub axle that put him out while leading the second race.

Clarke therefore moves to 15 wins for the year, one behind table-topper Ryan McLeish, who usurped Freddie Slater at the head of the rankings the previous week.

Further back in the top 10, Junior Saloons ace Daire Flock picked up another triumph in the first Silverstone encounter but was unable to deny the charging Cameron Pratt-Thompson in the other two contests.

Nevertheless, the sole success still moves him from 11th to ninth as he joins a small flock of drivers on 12 wins.

Callum Grant twice topped a thin Super Classic Pre-'99 Formula Ford field at Croft Photo by: James Roberts

Like Silvester, another driver flying up the leaderboard in recent weeks is Callum Grant. He has gained a further 10 spots after twice topping a thin Super Classic Pre-'99 Formula Ford field at Croft to move into 15th.

While Clarke was unable to boost his position, Clubmans CSP2 champion Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton was able to progress up the rankings. He twice headed his class in Kent to climb from 26th to 18th.

Another champion crowned over the weekend was James Lay in the Radical Cup UK. He was victorious in the middle race at Donington Park to jump five places to 23rd.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 2 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 1 15 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 14 0 14 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 7 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 4 9 13 8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 10 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 12 0 12 12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 13 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 14 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 15 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91) 10 1 11 16 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 10 1 11 17 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 2 11 18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 11 11 19 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 10 0 10 20 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 21 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 10 0 10 22 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 9 1 10 23 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 24 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 9 0 9 25 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 26 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 9 0 9 27 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9 28 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 29 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 8 1 9 30 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 7 2 9 31 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 9 9 32 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 33 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 0 8 34 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8 35 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 8 0 8 36 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 8 0 8 37 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 38 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8 39 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 7 1 8 40 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 1 8 41 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 2 8 42 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 3 8 43 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 5 3 8 44 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 45 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 7 8 46 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 8 8 47 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 7 0 7 48 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Porsche 911/Lotus Cortina) 7 0 7 49 Ben Wheatley (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 7 0 7 50 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 7 0 7 All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.