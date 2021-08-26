Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

In what is a hotly-contested category, Rudman was in scintillating form in Leicestershire, triumphing in all bar one race to rocket up 25 places on the leaderboard.

The 2019 Legends champion has now taken 12 victories this year, putting him five behind runaway table-topper Cam Jackson - who has the potential to further add to his tally at this weekend's Oulton Park Gold Cup.

Despite Rudman's rise, Barry McMahon maintained third place after taking a class win in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta in the Britcar Trophy at Silverstone, thereby relegating Alistair Camp to fourth.

Next up is now Mazda MX-5 ace Ben Short, who took two victories at Anglesey in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup series for Mk1 models to jump up from 13th.

The final change in the top 10 was Scott Parkin moving to 10th from 15th after grabbing two wins at Oulton Park.

He was part of the winning crew in the five-hour EnduroKa contest in Cheshire, as well as taking a class win in his VW Golf in the Trackday Championship, finishing just three tenths of a second behind the overall victor - which prevented him from rising further up the rankings.

There was plenty more movement further down the top 50 table and best-placed of these improvers was Oliver White.

He took two Champion of Brands Formula Ford 1600 triumphs, to continue the strong form he has displayed in the Castle Combe series, and leap up 15 places to 15th, while James Harridge was another double winner at Anglesey, his latest Formula Vee successes gaining him 20 places to 17th.

Stefano Leaney has dominated the very thin F3 Cup field this year but his unbeaten streak came to an end at Brands Hatch, as a succession of track limits penalties prevented him from taking a hat-trick.

Nevertheless, his two wins did still gain him 20 places to 16th.

Another unbeaten record that came to an end at Brands was Michael Winkworth's in the Mini Se7en S-Class. But he still took one win to gain three spots and move to 19th.

A driver new into the top 50 this week was Charlie Hand - who claimed a Junior Saloon Car treble at Silverstone to snatch 21st place, despite increased opposition with the category enjoying record entries.

Also on the charge were newly crowned Type R Trophy champion Adam Shepherd (22nd, two Anglesey wins) and MG Owners' Club frontrunner Steve McDermid (24th, two Silverstone triumphs).

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 3 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 4 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11 5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 6 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 7 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 8 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 9 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10 10 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 9 1 10 11 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 8 2 10 12 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 8 2 10 13 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9 14 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9 15 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 9 0 9 16 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 9 0 9 17 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9 18 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 19 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 9 9 20 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 21 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 22 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 23 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 24 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 25 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 8 0 8 26 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8 27 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 8 0 8 28 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8 29 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 6 8 30 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8 31 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8 32 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 33 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 34 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 35 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 7 0 7 36 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7 37 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 38 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 39 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 40 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 4 7 41 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S/Honda Civic Type R) 1 6 7 42 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 6 7 43 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 44 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 7 7 45 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 7 7 46 Calum Lockie (March 717/Shelby Daytona Cobra/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 6 0 6 47 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 6 0 6 48 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 6 0 6 49 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 6 0 6 50 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 6 0 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.