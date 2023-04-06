National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams

Mighty Mustang: Reynolds's Mach 1

Almost no car at Brands Hatch's Equipe Classic Racing event last weekend was as striking as the mammoth 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that Martin Reynolds twice took to third place in Equipe 70s.

He’s renovated the ex-Marcus Bicknell car over the past three years, and now his aim is to “get a total handle of it”.

Reynolds plans to run the car shortly in Bernie’s V8s, and in V8 meetings in Germany and at Assen in the Netherlands.

“It makes me smile – it’s a very popular car, people love it, and I enjoy driving it,” Reynolds said. “It’s not like my Escort and my Anglia to handle, put it that way!”

Strictly sublime: Ellington on song on comeback

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing, or of the 1990s Dunlop Rover Turbo Cup, will be familiar with Lance Ellington.

The singer raced a Daily Mirror-sponsored Tomcat 220 Turbo in the latter and, after a quarter of a century away, returned in the MG Cup at Brands Hatch last weekend in a Tomcat hired from Castle Combe champion Gary Prebble. Ellington immediately bagged a pole and a win.

“I couldn’t have wished for anything better, I had the best weekend back,” he said, “and it’s everything I remember, especially the Tomcat, which is a great car. Gary Prebble set it up beautifully, and the racing was such fun.”

Close finish: What a 0.006s win looks like

Photo by: Stephen Mosley

We all know what time is but trying to describe it exactly can be difficult. And, when trying to visualise what it represents, things become even more tricky.

As speed directly links distance with time, it follows that this can be done by considering the distance that an object with a given speed travels during a set time.

The Caterham meeting at Oulton Park last weekend provided the perfect opportunity to illustrate the principle when Lyonel Tollemache (22) just beat Ben Timmons (8) to the chequered flag in the opening Roadsport contest.

If you're in a Caterham crossing the finish line at Oulton Park, this is what just 0.006 of a second looks like.

Pic of the week:

It all goes wrong for Rob Cull in his TVR Grantura at Brands Hatch last weekend Photo by: Gary Hawkins