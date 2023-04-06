National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams
April is when the national racing season begins in earnest and here are a few interesting stories to emerge from last weekend's club motorsport events
Mighty Mustang: Reynolds's Mach 1
Almost no car at Brands Hatch's Equipe Classic Racing event last weekend was as striking as the mammoth 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that Martin Reynolds twice took to third place in Equipe 70s.
He’s renovated the ex-Marcus Bicknell car over the past three years, and now his aim is to “get a total handle of it”.
Reynolds plans to run the car shortly in Bernie’s V8s, and in V8 meetings in Germany and at Assen in the Netherlands.
“It makes me smile – it’s a very popular car, people love it, and I enjoy driving it,” Reynolds said. “It’s not like my Escort and my Anglia to handle, put it that way!”
Strictly sublime: Ellington on song on comeback
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing, or of the 1990s Dunlop Rover Turbo Cup, will be familiar with Lance Ellington.
The singer raced a Daily Mirror-sponsored Tomcat 220 Turbo in the latter and, after a quarter of a century away, returned in the MG Cup at Brands Hatch last weekend in a Tomcat hired from Castle Combe champion Gary Prebble. Ellington immediately bagged a pole and a win.
“I couldn’t have wished for anything better, I had the best weekend back,” he said, “and it’s everything I remember, especially the Tomcat, which is a great car. Gary Prebble set it up beautifully, and the racing was such fun.”
Close finish: What a 0.006s win looks like
Photo by: Stephen Mosley
We all know what time is but trying to describe it exactly can be difficult. And, when trying to visualise what it represents, things become even more tricky.
As speed directly links distance with time, it follows that this can be done by considering the distance that an object with a given speed travels during a set time.
The Caterham meeting at Oulton Park last weekend provided the perfect opportunity to illustrate the principle when Lyonel Tollemache (22) just beat Ben Timmons (8) to the chequered flag in the opening Roadsport contest.
If you're in a Caterham crossing the finish line at Oulton Park, this is what just 0.006 of a second looks like.
Pic of the week:
It all goes wrong for Rob Cull in his TVR Grantura at Brands Hatch last weekend
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.