Subscribe
Previous / Can Marciello translate European success to British GT?
National News

National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams

April is when the national racing season begins in earnest and here are a few interesting stories to emerge from last weekend's club motorsport events

National novelties: Mighty Mustang, Strictly star's success and close Caterhams

Mighty Mustang: Reynolds's Mach 1

Almost no car at Brands Hatch's Equipe Classic Racing event last weekend was as striking as the mammoth 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that Martin Reynolds twice took to third place in Equipe 70s.

He’s renovated the ex-Marcus Bicknell car over the past three years, and now his aim is to “get a total handle of it”.

Reynolds plans to run the car shortly in Bernie’s V8s, and in V8 meetings in Germany and at Assen in the Netherlands.

“It makes me smile – it’s a very popular car, people love it, and I enjoy driving it,” Reynolds said. “It’s not like my Escort and my Anglia to handle, put it that way!”

Strictly sublime: Ellington on song on comeback

 

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing, or of the 1990s Dunlop Rover Turbo Cup, will be familiar with Lance Ellington.

The singer raced a Daily Mirror-sponsored Tomcat 220 Turbo in the latter and, after a quarter of a century away, returned in the MG Cup at Brands Hatch last weekend in a Tomcat hired from Castle Combe champion Gary Prebble. Ellington immediately bagged a pole and a win.

“I couldn’t have wished for anything better, I had the best weekend back,” he said, “and it’s everything I remember, especially the Tomcat, which is a great car. Gary Prebble set it up beautifully, and the racing was such fun.”

Close finish: What a 0.006s win looks like

 

Photo by: Stephen Mosley

We all know what time is but trying to describe it exactly can be difficult. And, when trying to visualise what it represents, things become even more tricky.

As speed directly links distance with time, it follows that this can be done by considering the distance that an object with a given speed travels during a set time.

The Caterham meeting at Oulton Park last weekend provided the perfect opportunity to illustrate the principle when Lyonel Tollemache (22) just beat Ben Timmons (8) to the chequered flag in the opening Roadsport contest.

If you're in a Caterham crossing the finish line at Oulton Park, this is what just 0.006 of a second looks like.

Pic of the week:

It all goes wrong for Rob Cull in his TVR Grantura at Brands Hatch last weekend

It all goes wrong for Rob Cull in his TVR Grantura at Brands Hatch last weekend

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

shares
comments

Can Marciello translate European success to British GT?

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.