Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The titles at stake and what remains to play for at Donington Park
National News

Browning bags 2022 GB3 title as Taylor secures GB4 crown

Hitech GP’s Luke Browning has provisionally claimed the 2022 GB3 Championship after finishing second in a thrilling damp to dry race at Donington Park.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Co-author:
Steve Whitfield
Browning bags 2022 GB3 title as Taylor secures GB4 crown

The 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist and 2020 British Formula 4 champion came into the final meeting of the season with a 16.5-point lead over title rival Joel Granfors.

He moved a step closer to the crown by finishing second in Saturday’s opening race, three spots ahead of Granfors, meaning he only needed to outscore the Swede by six points in Sunday’s opening contest to avoid it going down to the final reverse-grid race.

But Browning started only fifth for race two, one spot behind the Fortec Motorsports driver, with both title protagonists and most of the field using wet tyres on a damp but quickly drying track.

Granfors gave himself the best chance of taking the title fight to the final race by surging into the lead, sweeping around the outside of Tom Lebbon’s Elite machine into Redgate while Browning dropped to sixth.

With the track quickly drying Granfors soon found himself under pressure though, Lebbon eventually moving into the lead around the outside of the Melbourne Hairpin on lap four of 13.

Browning meanwhile had moved into third having benefited from a collision between Carlin’s Callum Voisin and Elite’s John Bennett.

Voisin recovered back up to third and demoted Granfors into the Fogarty Esses on lap five, with Browning diving to the inside at Goddards to move ahead of his title rival.

Browning has taken five wins this season – the most of any driver in 2022

Browning has taken five wins this season – the most of any driver in 2022

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Granfors soon began to drop further back and would eventually finish 13th, while Browning passed Voisin with a neat switchback into Redgate on lap eight to secure second and the title.

“We’ve worked so hard for it. I couldn’t be more happy, the team deserve it and what a way to seal it,” said Browning.

"To be honest I just drove like I would do if it was the start of the season and I think that’s probably the main thing. I was just going out there to get as many points as possible because at the end of the day you just don’t know what could happen.

“It’s difficult when you work so hard for something and it works out for it all to sink in. We’re a double British champion!”

Browning has taken five wins this season – the most of any driver in 2022 – including a double victory at the opening meeting at Oulton Park and Spa, as well as the second race at Snetterton.

The low point of the season came at Silverstone in July, where he was forced to start at the back of the grid for all three races after he and his Hitech team-mates were excluded from qualifying due to a technical infringement.

He accumulated 47 points across the weekend’s encounters, which proved pivotal in securing the championship, making him the only driver to have secured the GB3 and British F4 titles.

He will also drive in a two-day FIA Formula 3 test as a prize for winning the championship.

Fourth enough to hand Taylor GB4 crown

Nikolas Taylor clinched the inaugural GB4 crown with a race to spare at Donington

Nikolas Taylor clinched the inaugural GB4 crown with a race to spare at Donington

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Nikolas Taylor clinched the inaugural GB4 crown with a race to spare at Donington, but it was far from a straightforward affair.

A heavy crash in qualifying left his Fortec team with a big repair job ahead of race one on Saturday, where he lined up third on the grid.

That became second when polesitter Jack Sherwood slid into the gravel trap on the formation lap, with Taylor going on to finish 0.445 seconds behind Tom Mills, who claimed his second win of the season.

That left the Anglo-Malaysian needing to finish in the top eight in Sunday’s race two to wrap up the title. Starting from pole, he diced with danger during a feisty opening lap battle with Mills, and then dropped to third behind eventual winner Jarrod Waberski.

Taylor slipped back further to sixth after being squeezed onto the grass by debutant Will Macintyre, but was promoted to fourth by a late collision between Mills and Megan Gilkes, with the race ending behind the safety car.

“I didn’t make it easy for myself,” said Taylor afterwards. “It’s a relief. On the in-lap I could finally breathe. The team did a mega job fixing the car before race one. I owe them every race because the hard work they do is amazing.”

Taylor has won nine races so far this season, his first in car racing, despite being hampered by a few mistakes along the way. He is expected to remain with Fortec for a step up to GB3 in 2023 after receiving a prize fund of £50,000 for winning the title.

shares
comments
The titles at stake and what remains to play for at Donington Park
Previous article

The titles at stake and what remains to play for at Donington Park
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin
British GT

Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin

The titles at stake and what remains to play for at Donington Park
National

The titles at stake and what remains to play for at Donington Park

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus
National

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Latest news

Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he “won’t think about” the fact he can win the 2022 MotoGP title next week in Malaysia following his Australian Grand Prix podium.

Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin
British GT British GT

Loggie seals British GT3 title despite spin

Ian Loggie has claimed the 2022 British GT3 title after finishing second in the final race of the season at Donington Park despite a spin.

Steiner: F1 now a “tough crowd” with so many competitive teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 now a “tough crowd” with so many competitive teams

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says Formula 1 is now a “tough crowd” with so many teams fighting for the outer reaches of the top 10 and a close battle for sixth in the championship.

Browning bags 2022 GB3 title as Taylor secures GB4 crown
National National

Browning bags 2022 GB3 title as Taylor secures GB4 crown

Hitech GP’s Luke Browning has provisionally claimed the 2022 GB3 Championship after finishing second in a thrilling damp to dry race at Donington Park.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.