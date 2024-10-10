Black extends Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings lead

Scottish Legends ace Stewart Black sealed his latest title success with two more wins last weekend, thereby extending his lead in the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings.

Black, Piers Grange and Dan Brown have enjoyed a close battle at the top of the leaderboard all year but the former has now taken his 2024 tally to 17 victories and has therefore pulled two clear of Grange as the season reaches its final weeks.

But it was not all plain sailing for Black at Knockhill. Brake woe sent him clattering into Ben Mason in the third contest, denying him another chance to further extend his lead.

Other title winners have also entered the top 10 this week, including British Formula 4 dominator Deagen Fairclough.

The Hitech driver has been virtually unstoppable this year and added two more wins at the Brands Hatch finale to take his UK total to 12 and send him from 19th to eighth on the leaderboard.

Fairclough is one place ahead of another TOCA champion as British Touring Car conqueror Jake Hill scored a win at his local Kent track en route to glory in a tense deciding event. That success moves him up from 12th in the table last week.

Rounding out the top 10 is a former BTCC racer, Matt Simpson, who bagged three wins as the Pickups make the trek north to Knockhill. Although contact on the opening lap of race two denied him a potential quadruple victory, he still gains 21 positions.

Another driver to enjoy three wins in Scotland was Oly Mortimer, his mixture of class and overall triumphs in the Scottish Mini Cooper Cup earning him the title and sending him 17th, having not even featured in last week's table.

Andy Hiley Photo by: Steve Jones

Lewis Clark had already claimed the Focus Cup honours prior to the weekend, but he still added another brace at Snetterton. However, he was an early retirement from race three, preventing him from ending the year with a hat-trick. He therefore gains 22 spaces to 23rd, but would have moved into the top 15 had he enjoyed a clean sweep.

Also battling car woes at the weekend was Andy Hiley in Sport Specials at Mallory Park. His Chronos suffered a broken throttle cable in the opener and, although he topped race two, it was not enough for him to seal a fourth series crown. Instead, he has to be content with gaining five places on the leaderboard to move into 24th.

In contrast, title success did go to Gerry Hendry at Knockhill. He sealed Scottish Fiesta ST Cup glory in style with a double victory that sends him from outside the top 50 last week into 33rd.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 17 0 17 2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 8 15 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 14 0 14 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 14 0 14 5 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 14 0 14 6 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 13 0 13 7 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 13 0 13 8 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 12 0 12 9 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM) 12 0 12 10 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 12 0 12 11 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 1 12 12 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 11 0 11 13 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 14 George Line (Dallara F308) 11 0 11 15 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11 16 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 2 11 17 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 5 6 11 18 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 11 11 19 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 10 0 10 20 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 10 0 10 21 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 22 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 10 0 10 23 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 10 0 10 24 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 10 0 10 25 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 26 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 10 0 10 27 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 8 10 28 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 10 10 29 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 30 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 31 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 9 0 9 32 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 33 Gerry Hendry (Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 34 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 9 0 9 35 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 36 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 9 0 9 37 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang/Austin GT40) 8 1 9 38 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 8 1 9 39 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 5 4 9 40 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 9 9 41 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 9 9 42 Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135/Caterham 7 Roadsport) 8 0 8 43 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 8 0 8 44 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 45 Jamie Blake (Mini Cooper S R53) 8 0 8 46 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 8 0 8 47 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 8 0 8 48 Daniel Munro (Hyundai Coupe) 8 0 8 49 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 50 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 8 0 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.