Smyth now just one win off Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings summit

Formula Ford star Jason Smyth is now just one victory away from the summit of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings after another two wins last weekend.

Smyth rounded off the Northern Irish season with more success as his two wins at Kirkistown included triumphing in the Martin Donnelly Trophy contest, having impressively defied the constant threats of last year's winner David McCullough and Jordan Kelly.

That means Smyth has now taken 14 wins in 2024 and is up to fifth (from sixth last week) on Autosport's winners' table as the season enters its closing stages.

Elsewhere, Mckenzie Douglass did conclude his successful Ginetta GT campaign with another win at Brands Hatch, but a puncture and mechanical problems in the other two races meant he could only add one more to his score and therefore remains seventh in the rankings.

But there are a couple of other changes inside the top 10, the first courtesy of CityCar Cup frontrunner Stuart Bliss. The Toyota Aygo pilot is another regular frontrunner to only achieve one victory at the weekend, but that sole Silverstone triumph still lifts him four spots to ninth.

That is one place ahead of Jack Parker, who just fell short in his attempts to deny Will Gibson the Legends title at Oulton Park. Parker prevailed in the opener but it was not enough in his title quest, yet it does still boost him by four positions on the leaderboard.

Further back, Peter Bennett was another driver to win at Kirkistown as he topped one of the Mini contests to climb from 21st to 13th.

Andy Southcott won both Special Saloons and Modsports races at Snetterton Photo by: Richard Styles

However, with relatively few events taking place last weekend, you have to go all the way down to 27th spot to find the next improver: Andy Southcott. He bagged both Special Saloons & Modsports victories at Snetterton despite bedding in new brakes on his MG Lenham Midget, which led to a cautious start to the opener. He re-enters the top 50 having not made the table last week.

Another Midget driver adding to their tally in Norfolk was Hugh Simpson, who twice topped Class D of the Midget & Sprite Challenge. However, only one of those victories counts as there were not the required six starters for the second - nevertheless, he still moves into 38th place.

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 15 0 15 2 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 8 15 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 14 0 14 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 14 0 14 5 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 14 0 14 6 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 13 0 13 7 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 13 0 13 8 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 11 1 12 9 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 11 0 11 10 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 11 George Line (Dallara F308) 11 0 11 12 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith/HWM) 11 0 11 13 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 11 0 11 14 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 2 11 15 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 11 11 16 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 10 0 10 17 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 10 0 10 18 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 19 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 10 0 10 20 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 10 0 10 21 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 22 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 10 0 10 23 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 8 10 24 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 10 10 25 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 26 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 27 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 9 0 9 28 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 29 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 9 0 9 30 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 9 0 9 31 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 9 0 9 32 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 33 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 9 0 9 34 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang/Austin GT40) 8 1 9 35 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 8 1 9 36 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 5 4 9 37 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 9 9 38 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 9 9 39 Paul Goldstein (Caterham 7 Sigma 135/Caterham 7 Roadsport) 8 0 8 40 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 8 0 8 41 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 42 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 8 0 8 43 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 8 0 8 44 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 45 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 8 0 8 46 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 47 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 7 1 8 48 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 7 1 8 49 Josh Lawton (Honda Civic) 7 1 8 50 Matthew Haughton (Jedi Mk7) 7 1 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.