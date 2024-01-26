Subscribe
National
News

Anglesey Circuit bans electric and hybrid vehicles from its trackdays

Anglesey Circuit has banned electric and hybrid vehicles from taking part in general trackdays at the venue amid concerns about dealing with any safety issues that arise.

Stephen Lickorish
Author Stephen Lickorish
Updated
l1_CarParade-Tesla-04

Bosses of the Welsh track say that such cars are welcome on circuit at manufacturer-supported test days or – where relevant – at race events, when there is better infrastructure in place to deal with any fires and other safety concerns.

Anglesey has “never encouraged electric and hybrid vehicles on trackdays”, but general manager Annette Freeman said that a few have appeared recently, leading to the decision to implement a ban.

“We’ve always been an environmentally friendly circuit and welcome manufacturer testing of electric vehicles – we’ve had Mahindra come here – and that’s not an issue because they are fully supported,” she explained.

“They bring all the bells and whistles to deal with any issues and it’s much more controlled.

“When you get to race meetings, it’s a fully supported event, all the cars are under permit and it’s a controlled environment.

“For trackdays, you don’t have that level of scrutineering. We’re seeing so many EVs on the road but, driving one on the track, the pressures and stresses on the car are very different to the road.

“It’s not that we are anti-electric or anti-new technology, but you have to be prepared for it.”

Read more from the world of national racing:

Freeman said the fundamental concern is knowing how to respond to a problem with a specific type of car since the procedures can vary from brand to brand.

“With electric and hybrid cars, we have no real way of telling what issues are going to come through,” she added.

“As a circuit, we don’t have the equipment or training at the moment to deal with that situation.

“I don’t want to put participants, marshals and medics where they can’t respond to an incident.”

Freeman stressed the circuit is continually reviewing its safety policies and its ability to respond to any incident.

But, in terms of electric vehicles, she added there are also no charging points at the track and that the nearest fire station to Anglesey being 20 minutes from the circuit is another concern.

shares
comments
Previous article Another BTCC race winner set for Porsche Carrera Cup GB return in 2024
Stephen Lickorish
More
Stephen Lickorish
What it means to be the most successful club driver in UK and Irish motorsport

What it means to be the most successful club driver in UK and Irish motorsport

National

What it means to be the most successful club driver in UK and Irish motorsport What it means to be the most successful club driver in UK and Irish motorsport

How ASI will shine a spotlight on national motorsport

How ASI will shine a spotlight on national motorsport

National

How ASI will shine a spotlight on national motorsport How ASI will shine a spotlight on national motorsport

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Latest news

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming The returning Daytona Prototype king seeking a fitting IMSA homecoming

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM DTM

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

F1 Formula 1

Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren? Has Norris done the right thing by committing to McLaren?

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Trackhouse Racing launch

New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season New Trackhouse team reveals livery for first MotoGP season

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe