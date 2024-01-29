BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4
Highlights of the British Rally Championship will be shown on terrestrial television in the UK for the first time in six years after a deal has been struck with ITV4.
An hour-long programme will be shown at "prime time" on ITV4 after each of the six BRC events this season, alongside an end-of-year review show.
Each of the highlights episodes will be repeated multiple times and also be available on ITV's streaming service ITVX.
This latest announcement comes as part of a revamp of the category after it has struggled with tiny entries in recent years and its calendar has been overhauled to focus on UK mainland events in a bid to bring down costs.
It is hoped the TV deal will bring the BRC to a new audience and the programmes will be produced by governing body Motorsport UK in partnership with Globecast, which has provided coverage of a number of sporting events.
“We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking return to mainstream television for the British Rally Championship,” said BRC championship manager Reece Tarren.
“Our dedication to promoting the championship has ensured top-tier visibility for both competitors and sponsors.
“This sensational partnership with ITV4 and ITVX opens up a whole new audience for the series, allowing almost every home in the country to watch the championship drama unfold from the comfort of their sofa, captivating rally fans old and new.”
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
James Williams, Dai Roberts, Hyundai i20 Rally2
Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, added: “Like many fans of rally, I recall when all the drama and excitement from the heroes of the BRC was beamed to our homes week in week out.
“Motorsport UK, as custodians of the BRC and rally in the UK, take seriously our obligation to promote rally as a discipline and inspire the next generation of talent into the sport.
“Working in partnership with ITV and securing prime time playout is a key part of our strategy to maximise the visibility of the BRC and create a halo for the sport in the UK.”
Meanwhile, a new manufacturer-backed series will also run alongside the BRC at four of its rallies with the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup featuring crews of any age competing in Peugeot 208 or Opel Corsa Rally4 machinery for a €75,000 prize fund.
The top driver in the championship aged under 26 at the start of the year will also receive funding towards a Junior European Rally Championship drive in 2025.
