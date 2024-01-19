Club racer building V8-powered Citroen 2CV Special Saloon

Remembered for his spectacular tail-happy exploits in a Rover-engined Ford Escort Mk1, the 61-year-old Herne Bay Jaguar specialist started the wacky project during the COVID pandemic of 2020-21.

Based on a ‘Lotus Seven-esque’ chassis, thought to be a GTS Panther frame spotted in Rally Design’s workshop nearby, the ‘2CV8’ features a steel shell with fibreglass flip front, rear wings and boot lid. The engine drives via a Rover LT77 gearbox and Ford Sierra axle.

“I’ve no idea if it will work, but decided to create it on a budget using parts I had,” said second-generation racer Thurston, who debuted in Formula Ford 1600 with Royale RP26 and RP29 chassis at Lydden Hill in the late 1980s and progressed to be circuit champion in a Jamun.

His varied CV includes the ex-Quique Mansilla March 832 – with turbocharged Mazda rotary power – in Formula Libre, the ex-Rod Birley Honda Prelude, and the Delta-underpinned Sunbeam Stiletto built for Pat Mannion of Revolution Wheels, now with Ray Rowan.

“I love Special Saloons, but have always competed for fun,” Thurston said.

“Having raced [traditional] 2CVs for many years, the V8 will put smiles on spectators’ faces. I’ve already had calls inviting me to compete in the Classic Sports Car Club and Historic Sports Car Club races.

“The engine is on the button, but there is detail work to finish and a livery to design and apply.

“I could have the car on track with a solid week of work, but customers come first. Realistically, it’ll be a month or so before it’s on track, so I’m aiming to test in March.”

The ‘2CV8’ is set to be one of a number of newly created Special Saloons that have joined the club racing scene in recent years.