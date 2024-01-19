Subscribe
National
News

Club racer building V8-powered Citroen 2CV Special Saloon

Kentish club racing veteran Peter Thurston is set to make a Special Saloon comeback this season with an outrageous Citroen 2CV clone powered by a 4.6-litre Rover V8 engine.

Marcus Pye
Author Marcus Pye
Published
IMG_8407 copy
Remembered for his spectacular tail-happy exploits in a Rover-engined Ford Escort Mk1, the 61-year-old Herne Bay Jaguar specialist started the wacky project during the COVID pandemic of 2020-21.
Based on a ‘Lotus Seven-esque’ chassis, thought to be a GTS Panther frame spotted in Rally Design’s workshop nearby, the ‘2CV8’ features a steel shell with fibreglass flip front, rear wings and boot lid. The engine drives via a Rover LT77 gearbox and Ford Sierra axle.
“I’ve no idea if it will work, but decided to create it on a budget using parts I had,” said second-generation racer Thurston, who debuted in Formula Ford 1600 with Royale RP26 and RP29 chassis at Lydden Hill in the late 1980s and progressed to be circuit champion in a Jamun.
His varied CV includes the ex-Quique Mansilla March 832 – with turbocharged Mazda rotary power – in Formula Libre, the ex-Rod Birley Honda Prelude, and the Delta-underpinned Sunbeam Stiletto built for Pat Mannion of Revolution Wheels, now with Ray Rowan.
“I love Special Saloons, but have always competed for fun,” Thurston said.
“Having raced [traditional] 2CVs for many years, the V8 will put smiles on spectators’ faces. I’ve already had calls inviting me to compete in the Classic Sports Car Club and Historic Sports Car Club races.  
“The engine is on the button, but there is detail work to finish and a livery to design and apply.
“I could have the car on track with a solid week of work, but customers come first. Realistically, it’ll be a month or so before it’s on track, so I’m aiming to test in March.”
The ‘2CV8’ is set to be one of a number of newly created Special Saloons that have joined the club racing scene in recent years.
Andy Willis' distinctive Ford V8-powered Austin A30 - dubbed the ‘A302’ for its 302ci five-litre engine - was among those to debut last season in the CSCC's Special Saloons and Modsports category.
shares
comments
Previous article What it means to be the most successful club driver in UK and Irish motorsport
Marcus Pye
More
Marcus Pye
Memorable moments from the 2023 national racing season

Memorable moments from the 2023 national racing season

National

Memorable moments from the 2023 national racing season Memorable moments from the 2023 national racing season

Skoda Special Saloon star John Turner dies aged 81

Skoda Special Saloon star John Turner dies aged 81

National

Skoda Special Saloon star John Turner dies aged 81 Skoda Special Saloon star John Turner dies aged 81

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Latest news

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

MGP MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

MGP MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve 

Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve 

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve  Why Perez’s F1 2023 struggles against Verstappen won't be easy to resolve 

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe