Van Gisbergen predicting steep NASCAR oval learning curve
Shane van Gisbergen is predicting a tough initiation to bitumen oval racing when he makes his NASCAR Truck Series debut this week.
The Kiwi will continue his rapid transition to the NASCAR system with two separate outings in Indianapolis later this week.
The first is a debut in the third-tier Truck Series with the Trackhouse Racing-aligned Niece Motorsports squad.
That will come at Indianapolis Raceway Park, marking van Gisbergen's first race on a bitumen oval.
He will then make a second Cup Series start for Trackhouse at the Indianapolis road course.
Both outings will garner plenty of attention off the back of van Gisbergen's sensational Cup Series win in Chicago.
However the three-time Supercars champion is keeping expectations of his oval debut in check, predicting a tough initiation.
"I’ve never really thought about ovals too much but I’ve always said I would love to have a go and I guess Friday night I'll get my shot," he said.
"It's going to be a steep learning curve, no doubt."
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
As for the Cup Series race, van Gisbergen said: "It will certainly be different than the Chicago street course.
"I'll need to get up to speed quickly, but we plan a lot of simulator time and I know [crew chief] Darian [Grubb] will be thoroughly prepared for Indy.
"We have got to come in and do our best, but you also have got to race with respect as well. These guys are fighting for their championship every week, so I have got to come in and stay out of trouble."
Van Gisbergen is set to transition full-time into the NASCAR system next year, leaving Triple Eight and Supercars with a year left on his contract.
Will Brown is T8's primary target to replace van Gisbergen, with Brown currently negotiating an early exit from his Erebus deal.
Related video
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.