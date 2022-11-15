Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The divisive NASCAR prodigy aiming to redeem public perception Next / Hendrick-built Garage 56 Le Mans entry hits track in VIR test
NASCAR News

Ty Gibbs will step up to Cup in 2023, replacing Busch at JGR

Newly crowned NASCAR Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs will move up to NASCAR Cup in 2023, replacing Kyle Busch at the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Ty Gibbs will step up to Cup in 2023, replacing Busch at JGR

JGR will change the number of the car from 18 to 54 ahead of the 2023 season. The team said in statement that "JGR intends to utilise the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years." JGR has used the No. 18 in every points-paying Cup race since JGRs entry into the sport in 1992.

At the age of 20, Gibbs has shown huge promise in the lower divisions of NASCAR. After winning the 2021 ARCA title, he followed it up with a hard-fought championship in NASCAR Xfinity.

Gibbs also won on his Xfinity debut, going on to collect eleven victories in 51 starts.

Just hours after his Xfinity title triumph, Ty's father Coy Gibbs, who was also the vice chairman and chief operating officer at JGR, died suddenly.

At the age of 49, his passing sent shockwaves through the entire industry.

Ty has already been introduced to the Cup Series, subbing for the injured Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing in 15 races this past season. His best result came at Michigan, where he finished tenth.

Read Also:

Crew chief Chris Gayle, who led Gibbs to the Xfinity title, will continue to work with him in the Cup Series. 

No sponsorship details have been released at this time. 

Busch leaves the organization after 15 seasons together, winning the Cup title twice in 2015 and 2019, as well 56 race wins. He will drive for the Richard Childress Racing next year as a teammate to Austin Dillon. 

shares
comments
The divisive NASCAR prodigy aiming to redeem public perception
Previous article

The divisive NASCAR prodigy aiming to redeem public perception
Next article

Hendrick-built Garage 56 Le Mans entry hits track in VIR test

Hendrick-built Garage 56 Le Mans entry hits track in VIR test
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory
Video Inside
NASCAR

The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver
NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Joe Gibbs Racing More
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies aged 49
Video Inside
NASCAR

Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies aged 49

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career
Video Inside
NASCAR

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career

Truex: "Second hurts" after defeat to Larson in NASCAR title fight
NASCAR

Truex: "Second hurts" after defeat to Larson in NASCAR title fight

Latest news

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash

Charles Leclerc admits that he was surprised to be punted into a spin by an “aggressive” Lando Norris early in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira leaves KTM on good terms but admits he “didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results” as he departs for Aprilia and RNF for the 2023 MotoGP season.

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.