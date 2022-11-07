Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bell: Racing in NASCAR Phoenix finale "tough" after Coy Gibbs passing Next / Logano's crew chief reveals "turning points" to NASCAR Cup title
NASCAR News

The unique achievement Penske ticked off with Logano's NASCAR title

There are few things Roger Penske hasn’t accomplished in his distinguished motorsports career, but Joey Logano helped him add another on Sunday by clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title.

Jim Utter
By:

Logano’s win in the Phoenix Raceway season finale gave him a second series championship, after his 2018 success also with Penske.

The 32-year-old's success meant Team Penske now has three Cup Series titles, but its latest success was particularly sweet as it made Penske the first team owner to win the NASCAR and IndyCar championships in the same season.

Will Power won his second and the Penske organisation’s 17th IndyCar title in September, heading team-mate Josef Newgarden by 16 points. 

Insight: The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022

“I think we’ve tried it for 31 years, so it’s about time,” Penske, 85, said. “What a special weekend for us.

“Joey did a great job. You’ve seen what he’s been able to do as he’s come on the team, and for us to have two championships in the same year, that’s what we’re here for. That’s the goal we have every year.

“I think we’ve been close, but we got it this year.”

A year to remember

It was a strong season in the Cup Series for Penske.

Logano opened the year by winning the preseason non-points Busch Light Clash in the Los Angeles Coliseum and rookie Austin Cindric followed that with a victory in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

All three of Penske’s Cup drivers qualified for the playoffs, although Logano was the only one to advance to the Championship 4. The trio combined for five wins on the year.

Penske’s IndyCar drivers combined for nine wins this season.

“Well, I hate to say one is better than the other, but I’d have to say put them all together, they’re all first-place as far as I’m concerned,” Penske said.

“What it does as a team, the momentum it gives not only the race team but the 70,000 people that are in our company because they’re all watching.

“We don’t win every day, do we, but it teaches us how to win and how to stay in the game, and I think that’s what it’s done. But really three super days, super accomplishments for the team.

“I can’t say one is better than the other. I’m just glad to be here.”

shares
comments
Bell: Racing in NASCAR Phoenix finale "tough" after Coy Gibbs passing
Previous article

Bell: Racing in NASCAR Phoenix finale "tough" after Coy Gibbs passing
Next article

Logano's crew chief reveals "turning points" to NASCAR Cup title

Logano's crew chief reveals "turning points" to NASCAR Cup title
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Bell: Racing in NASCAR Phoenix finale "tough" after Coy Gibbs passing
NASCAR

Bell: Racing in NASCAR Phoenix finale "tough" after Coy Gibbs passing

"Heck of a drive" leaves Chastain as NASCAR Cup title runner-up
Video Inside
NASCAR

"Heck of a drive" leaves Chastain as NASCAR Cup title runner-up

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more
WEC WEC

2022 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 World Endurance Championship season reaches its climax this weekend with the 8 Hours of Bahrain. Here’s how you can follow the title decider.

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse

Online abuse has become a blight on our sport. The level of sustained toxicity has reached crisis point. It is time for all of us to unite – and to act.

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend
DTM DTM

The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend

From the beginning of his DTM career, any reference to Lucas Auer was typically prefixed with a reference to his famous uncle, 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger. But after finishing as a strong runner-up in 2022, the Austrian is increasingly making his own name

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

A new Supercars reality TV show, based on the incredibly popular Drive to Survive series, is in the works.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.