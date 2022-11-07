The unique achievement Penske ticked off with Logano's NASCAR title

Logano’s win in the Phoenix Raceway season finale gave him a second series championship, after his 2018 success also with Penske.

The 32-year-old's success meant Team Penske now has three Cup Series titles, but its latest success was particularly sweet as it made Penske the first team owner to win the NASCAR and IndyCar championships in the same season.

Will Power won his second and the Penske organisation’s 17th IndyCar title in September, heading team-mate Josef Newgarden by 16 points.

Insight: The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022

“I think we’ve tried it for 31 years, so it’s about time,” Penske, 85, said. “What a special weekend for us.

“Joey did a great job. You’ve seen what he’s been able to do as he’s come on the team, and for us to have two championships in the same year, that’s what we’re here for. That’s the goal we have every year.

“I think we’ve been close, but we got it this year.”

A year to remember

It was a strong season in the Cup Series for Penske.

Logano opened the year by winning the preseason non-points Busch Light Clash in the Los Angeles Coliseum and rookie Austin Cindric followed that with a victory in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

All three of Penske’s Cup drivers qualified for the playoffs, although Logano was the only one to advance to the Championship 4. The trio combined for five wins on the year.

Penske’s IndyCar drivers combined for nine wins this season.

“Well, I hate to say one is better than the other, but I’d have to say put them all together, they’re all first-place as far as I’m concerned,” Penske said.

“What it does as a team, the momentum it gives not only the race team but the 70,000 people that are in our company because they’re all watching.

“We don’t win every day, do we, but it teaches us how to win and how to stay in the game, and I think that’s what it’s done. But really three super days, super accomplishments for the team.

“I can’t say one is better than the other. I’m just glad to be here.”