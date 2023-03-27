Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for COTA post-race incident
Daniel Suarez faces possible NASCAR penalties for his retaliation against Alex Bowman on pit road following Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.
Suarez was running in the top-five and in contention for the win as the race went into the first of three two-lap overtimes, but got shoved off the course and into Martin Truex Jr. heading up the hill to Turn 1.
The contact was instigated by his Trackhouse Racing team-mate Ross Chastain bumping into Bowman, who then hit Suarez and sent him into Truex.
Both Truex and Suarez ended up stopped briefly on the track and both lost numerous positions in the collision. By the final overtime, they ended up 17th (Truex) and 27th (Suarez) respectively, while Bowman and Chastain finished third and fourth.
On the cool-down lap after the race, a frustrated Suarez knocked Chastain out of the way before following Bowman down pit road after slamming into the back of his Hendrick Chevrolet several times.
After exiting his car, Suarez also engaged in animated conversations on pit road with Chastain as well as Bowman.
A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the sanctioning body was looking into Suarez’s actions on pit road. Any penalties would likely come early this week.
Intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road can bring a loss of 25 to 50 driver and/or team owner points and/or a $50,000 to $100,000 fine.
“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him,” Bowman said of his discussion with Suarez.
“I had the corner made. Only reason I was inside of [Suarez] was to protect from [Chastain]. Then [Chastain] just hammered me in the corner, dumped me, then I ran into [Suarez], kind of cleaned him out.
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro and Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, He Gets us Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
“Daniel and I, we’ve been team-mates in the past, raced together a long time.
“I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super-happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there.”
After the race, Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks wrote on his Twitter account: "This whole NASCAR thing is a strain on my adult heart."
Chastain took his maiden NASCAR Cup victory in last year's COTA race, while Suarez underlined Trackhouse's potential on road courses by breaking his duck at Sonoma.
The race was won by Tyler Reddick's 23XI Racing Toyota, while 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button beat Kimi Raikkonen to the honour of best road course ringer by finishing 18th after struggling with heat exhaustion.
Daytona 500: Bowman takes pole as Johnson and Pastrana lock in
Daytona 500: Bowman takes pole as Johnson and Pastrana lock in Daytona 500: Bowman takes pole as Johnson and Pastrana lock in
Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale
Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale
Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit
Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA
How an underdog NASCAR team flipped the script for success
How an underdog NASCAR team flipped the script for success How an underdog NASCAR team flipped the script for success
Raikkonen's Project 91 NASCAR ride is "his until he says otherwise"
Raikkonen's Project 91 NASCAR ride is "his until he says otherwise" Raikkonen's Project 91 NASCAR ride is "his until he says otherwise"
Latest news
Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash Oliveira to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Marquez Portugal crash
How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal
NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal
Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine
Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine Aston Martin F1 form surge "caught everyone by surprise" - Alpine
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.