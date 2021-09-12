Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
NASCAR Race report

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

By:

Martin Truex Jr started Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond with a penalty but ended it as the winner.

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

Truex, who was penalised by NASCAR for jumping the start of the race and ended up last in the running order, grabbed control of the race in the final stage and never looked back.

Truex emerged as the leader following a round of green flag pitstops on Lap 350 of 400 at Richmond Raceway and held off his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin by 1.417 seconds to earn his fourth win of the 2021 season.

The win, the 31st of his career, sends Truex into the Round of 12 of the playoff regardless of his performance in next weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s a big day. It’s an important day in our history,” Truex said of his victory coming on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. “I think all of us here – yeah, we’re proud to win, and this car is amazing and there’s so many people to thank.

“But what a day to win on. It reminds you of the honour and the privilege it is to get to come out here and do this. All these great fans that come out here, we couldn’t do any of these kind of things without the men and women that take care of us and all the first responders, police officers, firefighters, the military, you name it.”

Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Asked about the effect his penalty to start the race, Truex said, “That was frustrating; I’m not going to lie. But I knew we’d have a good enough car to overcome it. It felt pretty good the first couple laps.

“Just one of those things; you’ve got to put it out of your mind and you’ve got to go race, and we knew there was a lot on the line tonight. Very happy to get to do this and go to Bristol without any worries next week is always fun.”

Christopher Bell finished third to complete a 1-2-3 sweep by JGR, with Chase Elliott fourth for Hendrick Motorsport as Joey Logano rounded out the top five for Team Penske.

Championship points leader Kyle Larson claimed sixth ahead of Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick, with Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completing the top 10.

Race results - 400 laps

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:03'06.698  
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:03'08.115 1.417
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:03'19.614 12.916
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:03'23.323 16.625
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 400 3:03'25.589 18.891
6 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:03'28.651 21.953
7 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 3:03'29.626 22.928
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 3:03'29.920 23.222
9 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 400 3:03'30.548 23.850
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 399 3:03'16.231 1 Lap
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 399 3:03'16.635 1 Lap
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 399 3:03'18.141 1 Lap
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 399 3:03'21.574 1 Lap
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 399 3:03'31.461 1 Lap
15 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 398 3:03'12.576 2 Laps
16 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 398 3:03'14.590 2 Laps
17 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 398 3:03'18.516 2 Laps
18 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 398 3:03'18.597 2 Laps
19 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 398 3:03'23.752 2 Laps
20 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 398 3:03'26.970 2 Laps
21 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 398 3:03'27.598 2 Laps
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 397 3:03'09.230 3 Laps
23 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 397 3:03'11.976 3 Laps
24 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 396 3:03'12.283 4 Laps
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 396 3:03'17.392 4 Laps
26 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 396 3:03'21.122 4 Laps
27 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 396 3:03'26.519 4 Laps
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 395 3:03'22.082 5 Laps
29 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 395 3:03'25.969 5 Laps
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 393 3:03'13.884 7 Laps
31 51 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 389 3:03'26.373 11 Laps
32 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 388 3:03'15.605 12 Laps
33 15 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 387 3:03'16.491 13 Laps
34 53 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 386 3:03'07.037 14 Laps
35 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 386 3:03'14.777 14 Laps
36 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 385 3:03'24.480 15 Laps
37 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 40 18'51.171 360 Laps
View full results
 

shares
comments

Related video

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement

Previous article

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

16 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

12 min
5
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

14 h
Latest news
Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory
NAS

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

27m
Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
NAS

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement

Sep 9, 2021
Darlington NASCAR: Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win
Video Inside
NAS

Darlington NASCAR: Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win

Sep 6, 2021
NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NAS

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Sep 1, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NAS

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Aug 31, 2021
Martin Truex Jr. More
Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

Darlington NASCAR: Truex takes dominant third win over Larson
NASCAR

Darlington NASCAR: Truex takes dominant third win over Larson

Truex holds on to win rain-delayed Martinsville NASCAR Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR

Truex holds on to win rain-delayed Martinsville NASCAR Cup race

Joe Gibbs Racing More
Joe Gibbs Racing
Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
NASCAR

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Kyle Busch wins while low on fuel, stuck in fourth
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Kyle Busch wins while low on fuel, stuck in fourth

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
NASCAR

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020

Latest news

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory
NASCAR NASCAR

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
NASCAR NASCAR

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement

Darlington NASCAR: Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Darlington NASCAR: Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.