Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis
NASCAR News

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure

Ex-Formula 1 racer Daniil Kvyat does not view a move to NASCAR as a career reset or restart, but for now it will be his primary focus.

By:
Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure

The ex-Red Bull and Toro Rosso F1 racer will make his Cup Series debut this weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, driving a second entry for the part-time organisation Team Hezeberg.

The current plan is for Kvyat to run all three remaining road courses on the 2022 Cup schedule – Indy on Sunday, then at Watkins Glen on 21 August and the Charlotte Roval on 9 October.

“I want to give a lot of energy to NASCAR now, to give myself the best shot at becoming very competitive,” he told Autosport on Tuesday. “I wanted to start with something really cool after my Formula 1 career.

“After Formula 1, I couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR, that’s for sure.”

In February, Kvyat signed for G-Drive Racing in the World Endurance Championship to make his debut in the sportscar arena including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

However, the team then pulled out following the FIA laying down criteria for Russian competitors following the invasion of Ukraine, leaving him on the sidelines so far in 2022.

Daniil Kvyat, Team Hezeberg

Daniil Kvyat, Team Hezeberg

In the few weeks that Kvyat, 28, has been in the United States, he has fully immersed himself in the NASCAR culture.

He has turned laps in a Late Model car at Hickory Motor Speedway with the help of driver/owner Josh Reaume, visited the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord to receive his approval to compete, and spent time picking up and delivering parts in the Mooresville area as his team assembled the #27 Toyota in which he will compete.

“NASCAR Cup Series has a very rich history and is extremely popular in the United States and also worldwide,” he said. “I think it has managed to maintain this very good balance between modern and old-school racing.

“It made me very curious to try it. It’s very tough racing. There are tough guys racing at a very high level. For a few years I’ve been trying to try it and finally I got an opportunity here.”

Kvyat, a native of Ufa, Russia, debuted in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso at the start of the 2014 season, at the age of 19 years old. Following a successful 2014 season, Kvyat was promoted to Red Bull Racing for the 2015 season.

His first podium came at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, becoming the second-youngest driver to claim a podium finish at age 21. He continued in the Red Bull driver program until 2020, finishing his F1 career at Alpine as a reserve driver in 2021.

Kvyat said he is not just “testing the waters” when it comes to a NASCAR career – he plans to do whatever it takes to compete in the Cup Series full-time.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Whatever I do, I try to do with the maximum competitive approach," he said. "I’m a competitive person and I want to achieve strong results here.

“I’m open-minded to racing on the oval tracks and trying to make this transition. I really want to race for the highest results and one day fight for the championship here.”

Kvyat said he has watched enough NASCAR events, whether in person or on TV or YouTube videos, to know the Cup series can be rough, particularly on newcomers.

“I always was a big fan of contact racing,” he said. “I’ve never had issues putting my elbows out and I don’t think I would have any problems with that in NASCAR, either. I’m used to that – I kind of enjoy that.”

While Kvyat said he would “never say never” to a return to Formula 1, he believes at this stage of his career he is “quite focused” on NASCAR.

“I think there are a lot of good things I can make of it here if I put my focus here,” he said. “Of course, what other opportunities might be in Formula 1, it can be open for discussion. But right now I am making my NASCAR Cup debut and I am giving all my energy to that at the moment.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kvyat will have the opportunity to race against another former Formula 1 star at Watkins Glen, when 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his Cup Series debut. 

Raikkonen will be driving for Trackhouse Racing as part of its Project 91 initiative, which is designed to attract top international stars to NASCAR competition.

“My old, old friend,” Kvyat said with a laugh. “I know Kimi from Formula 1, obviously. He’s an interesting character. I’m quite excited that both of us will be sharing the grid in NASCAR.

“I think it’s great for NASCAR to get involved more and more internationally. With former Formula 1 names, it just shows how competitive this series is getting. He’s a fair driver; a very strong driver.

“It’s going to be great to see him again there.”

shares
comments
Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis
Previous article

Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis
More
Jim Utter
NASCAR brings back practice and qualifying for 2022
NASCAR

NASCAR brings back practice and qualifying for 2022

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory
NASCAR

Richmond NASCAR: Truex overcomes start penalty to take victory

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS
NASCAR

Karam to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series race at IMS

Latest news

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure
NASCAR NASCAR

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure

Ex-Formula 1 racer Daniil Kvyat does not view a move to NASCAR as a career reset or restart, but for now it will be his primary focus.

Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis
NASCAR NASCAR

Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the first of three planned appearances this year.

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Elliott promoted to victory after Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Elliott promoted to victory after Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified

Chase Elliott has been promoted from third to first in the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono race, after both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified in a post-race car inspection.

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street race

Less than a year remains before the NASCAR Cup Series debuts its first street race in downtown Chicago and there are plenty of remaining questions.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.