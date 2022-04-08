Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR News
NASCAR News

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld

NASCAR Cup team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has lost its appeal after being hit with significant penalties following last month's Atlanta race.

Nick DeGroot
By:
RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing were docked 100 driver and owner points, while crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races, after it was discovered that that illegal modifications to parts supplied by NASCAR were run on the 2012 Cup Series champion's #6 Ford Mustang.

The penalty dropped new team co-owner Keselowski, who left Team Penske at the end of 2021, out of a playoff spot and all the way down to 35th in the standings.

Keselowski has only made his way up to 31st in the standings since then, with a single top 10 finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 to his name so far this year.

The team was one of two chosen (the other being Chase Elliott's #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) to have their cars taken back to the NASCAR R&D Centre for a full teardown following the Atlanta race won by William Byron.

NASCAR stated before the season that any modifications to supplied parts on the new-for-2022 Next Gen cars would result in severe penalties, including the loss of a maximum 120 points, a maximum six race suspension for team members, and fines of up to $250,000. 

Following the issue of its L2 level penalty, RFK announced its intention to appeal, which was heard this week by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. The penalties were upheld following a hearing.

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Although RFK has the right to appeal further, it has decided against such action.

A team statement said: “Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter.

“With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”

The RFK team has endured a difficult start to the 2022 season after sweeping the Duel races at Daytona.

Keselowski's team-mate Chris Buescher currently sits 19th in the standings with a best finish of seventh at Atlanta, also recording a tenth place finish at Phoenix.

