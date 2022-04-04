Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Race report

Clever tyre strategy earns Denny Hamlin Richmond NASCAR Cup win

Denny Hamlin used a clever pit strategy to run down leader William Byron on new tyres to clinch Toyota's first NASCAR Cup Series victory with the Next Gen car.

Teams split on running a one or two-stop pit strategy in the final stage of Sunday’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, with William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. opting for one stop in the 170-lap stage, while Hamlin and Harvick were among those using two stops.

Byron, on older tyres, managed to hang on to the lead for 71 laps but Hamlin – on fresher rubber – finally ran him down and passed him with four of 400 laps remaining. Hamlin then had to hold off Harvick to earn his first win of the 2022 season by 0.552s.

The win was also the first for Toyota with the Next Gen car and first for a Toyota driver since last October at Talladega Superspeedway.

The victory was much-needed for Hamlin, who had yet to score a top-10 finish this season and was 22nd in the series standings entering the race.

Hamlin and Harvick had pit under green for new tyres with less than 50 laps remaining while Byron’s final stop came with about 90 laps remaining.

“Just great strategy there and I just drove as hard as I could. Just so proud of this whole FedEx Camry team, man, just never giving up,” Hamlin said. “There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end.

“Wow, unbelievable.”

Asked about how the win could jump-start his season, Hamlin said, “We needed a data point, something, a good run to kind of balance ourselves on other tracks. Obviously, I think we got it here.”

Byron managed to hang on to finish third, Truex fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

Stage 1

Blaney dominated the early going, leading all 70 laps on his way to the Stage 1 win, his third of the 2022 season.

Byron was second, Chastain third, Truex fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

Blaney started on the pole and remained out front for the first 10 laps until NASCAR was forced to display a caution on Lap 11 for Kurt Busch, who stalled on the backstretch. 

A handful of drivers elected to pit. The race returned to green on Lap 16 with Blaney still out front.

With 20 laps to go, Blaney’s lead over Byron had grown to 1.5 seconds while Kyle Busch remained in third, Chastain fourth and Truex fifth.

On Lap 59, Chastain made his way around Kyle Busch to take over the third position.

Stage 2

Truex ran down Bell on older tyres to cruise to the Stage 2 win by 1.2 seconds.

Chastain finished third, Joey Logano fourth and Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pitted with Blaney the first off pit road.

Alex Bowman was penalised for pitting outside his pit box and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 81, Blaney led the way followed by Chastain, Chase Elliott, Bell and Kyle Busch.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 155, Truex emerged the leader followed by Blaney, Kyle Busch, Logano and Elliott.

With 65 laps remaining in the stage, Truex maintained a 2.9-second lead over Blaney with Logano in third.

Chastain was the first driver to kick off another round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 174.

With 45 laps to go, Bell and Hamlin ran first and second, but had not stopped, while Truex was third, the first car who had made a second pit stop.

On Lap 212, Truex went to the inside of Bell on the backstretch and reclaimed the lead on newer tires.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Truex the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 241, Truex led the way followed by Bell and Ross Chastain.

Cody Ware wrecked in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 246 after contact with Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to bring out a caution.

 

Just a handful of cars pit under caution, including Hamlin, Byron, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace. Truex remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 253.

On Lap 257, Ty Dillon knocked Cole Custer into Austin Cindric and sent him spinning to bring out a caution. 

Byron was among those who stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 264. He was followed by Suarez, Austin Dillon and Truex.

With 110 laps remaining, Byron maintained a small lead over Truex while Hamlin remained in third, three seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 308, several lead-lap cars, including Harvick, Elliott and Almirola, kicked off a round of green-flag stops.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 325, Byron cycled back to the lead followed by Hamlin, Harvick, Bell and Austin Dillon.

Several cars who were running a two-stop strategy in the final stage, made their final pit stops on Lap 353, including Harvick, Dillon, Bell and Custer.

With 25 laps remaining, Byron maintained a 3.2-second lead over Truex as Larson ran third, Blaney fourth and Hamlin – on much fresher tires – in fifth.

On Lap 395, Hamlin moved into second with Truex and Harvick right behind him.

Hamlin got around Byron for the lead with four laps remaining.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United States Denny Hamlin 400 3:04'43.169  
2 United States Kevin Harvick 400 3:04'43.721 0.552
3 United States William Byron 400 3:04'45.904 2.735
4 United States Martin Truex Jr. 400 3:04'46.430 3.261
5 United States Kyle Larson 400 3:04'48.724 5.555
6 United States Christopher Bell 400 3:04'48.914 5.745
7 United States Ryan Blaney 400 3:04'54.353 11.184
8 United States Alex Bowman 400 3:04'54.959 11.790
9 United States Kyle Busch 400 3:04'55.837 12.668
10 United States Austin Dillon 400 3:04'57.282 14.113
11 United States Chase Briscoe 400 3:04'58.796 15.627
12 United States Tyler Reddick 400 3:04'59.232 16.063
13 United States Brad Keselowski 400 3:05'03.694 20.525
14 United States Chase Elliott 400 3:05'04.203 21.034
15 United States Chris Buescher 400 3:05'04.896 21.727
16 Mexico Daniel Suarez 400 3:05'07.942 24.773
17 United States Joey Logano 399 3:04'44.024 1 Lap
18 United States Harrison Burton 399 3:04'46.620 1 Lap
19 United States Ross Chastain 399 3:04'54.021 1 Lap
20 United States Austin Cindric 399 3:04'55.388 1 Lap
21 United States Aric Almirola 398 3:04'43.961 2 Laps
22 United States Cole Custer 398 3:04'46.645 2 Laps
23 United States Erik Jones 398 3:04'54.252 2 Laps
24 United States Ty Dillon 398 3:05'02.965 2 Laps
25 United States Todd Gilliland 397 3:04'53.544 3 Laps
26 United States Bubba Wallace 397 3:05'04.004 3 Laps
27 United States A.J. Allmendinger 396 3:04'48.082 4 Laps
28 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 396 3:04'51.933 4 Laps
29 United States Justin Haley 396 3:04'56.461 4 Laps
30 United States Michael McDowell 395 3:04'47.681 5 Laps
31 United States Corey Lajoie 392 3:04'50.143 8 Laps
32 United States Landon Cassill 390 3:04'52.444 10 Laps
33 United States J.J. Yeley 390 3:05'05.081 10 Laps
34 United States B.J. McLeod 386 3:04'47.455 14 Laps
35 United States Kurt Busch 291 3:05'07.374 109 Laps
36 United States Cody Ware 241 1:55'37.275 159 Laps
37 United States Greg Biffle 96 48'55.476 304 Laps
