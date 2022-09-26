Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures

Tyler Reddick survived a chaotic NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway to take victory from Joey Logano as several title fighters faltered due to tyre failures.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Reddick may be eliminated from the playoffs, but that didn't stop the Richard Childress Racing driver from charging to a third win of the season as he nursed his car home in a race stalled by 16 cautions and a red flag.

Numerous tyre failures marred the race, most notably for title contenders Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

Elliott, who came into the 500-mile race leading on points, was at the head of the field when he slammed into the wall at Turn 4 on lap 185, ending his race in flames as the right-front corner caught fire as he ploughed through the infield, dropping him to 32nd place at the finish.

Earlier in the race Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell also crashed out at Turn 4 after his second blown tyre of the race on lap 137 and he ended down in 34th place.

"I was extremely worried [about the tyres], I'm not going to lie," said Reddick. "Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tyre problems. Yeah, that last run the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

"I was just trying to maximise and use the gap that I built over Joey just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something. Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to victory lane."

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet Camaro

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano’s runner-up result has put him on top of the overall points standing, as the unusual run of none of the current playoff contenders recording a win since the format kicked in continued for this season.

Justin Haley, another outside of the playoffs, recorded his best result since the May’s Darlington round with third place, ahead of two title contenders Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe.

With Erik Jones sixth, William Byron helped his title charge despite the carnage with seventh place ahead of Brad Keselowski, as defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Elliott has dropped to seventh in the standings, with Bell 11th, as Alex Bowman also struggled down in 29th place and is now 12th in the standings.

NASCAR Cup Texas - Race Results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Interval
1 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 4:21'53.220    
2 United States Joey Logano Ford 4:21'54.410 1.190 1.190
3 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 4:21'54.988 1.768 0.578
4 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 4:21'55.585 2.365 0.597
5 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 4:21'57.364 4.144 1.779
6 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 4:21'57.546 4.326 0.182
7 United States William Byron Chevrolet 4:21'57.598 4.378 0.052
8 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 4:21'58.257 5.037 0.659
9 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 4:21'58.724 5.504 0.467
10 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 4:21'58.841 5.621 0.117
11 United States Michael McDowell Ford 4:22'01.241 8.021 2.400
12 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 4:22'01.365 8.145 0.124
13 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 4:22'01.783 8.563 0.418
14 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 4:22'01.947 8.727 0.164
15 United States Austin Cindric Ford 4:22'02.168 8.948 0.221
16 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 4:22'03.525 10.305 1.357
17 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 4:22'05.261 12.041 1.736
18 United States Harrison Burton Ford 4:22'07.527 14.307 2.266
19 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 4:22'07.767 14.547 0.240
20 Ty Gibbs Toyota 4:22'08.227 15.007 0.460
21 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 4:22'08.447 15.227 0.220
22 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 4:22'10.448 17.228 2.001
23 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 4:22'10.887 17.667 0.439
24 United States Aric Almirola Ford 4:22'10.936 17.716 0.049
25 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 4:22'21.503 28.283 10.567
26 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4:21'59.216 1 Lap 1 Lap
27 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 4:22'13.684 1 Lap 14.468
28 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 4:22'15.711 1 Lap 2.027
29 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 4:22'22.154 5 Laps 4 Laps
30 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3:47'39.179 64 Laps 59 Laps
31 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3:31'11.814 67 Laps 3 Laps
32 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2:14'59.974 150 Laps 83 Laps
33 United States Cody Ware Ford 1:56'47.123 168 Laps 18 Laps
34 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1:38'45.237 198 Laps 30 Laps
35 United States Cole Custer Ford 52'32.093 257 Laps 59 Laps
36 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 28'35.413 286 Laps 29 Laps
View full results
 

