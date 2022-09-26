NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures

Reddick may be eliminated from the playoffs, but that didn't stop the Richard Childress Racing driver from charging to a third win of the season as he nursed his car home in a race stalled by 16 cautions and a red flag.

Numerous tyre failures marred the race, most notably for title contenders Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.

Elliott, who came into the 500-mile race leading on points, was at the head of the field when he slammed into the wall at Turn 4 on lap 185, ending his race in flames as the right-front corner caught fire as he ploughed through the infield, dropping him to 32nd place at the finish.

Earlier in the race Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell also crashed out at Turn 4 after his second blown tyre of the race on lap 137 and he ended down in 34th place.

"I was extremely worried [about the tyres], I'm not going to lie," said Reddick. "Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tyre problems. Yeah, that last run the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

"I was just trying to maximise and use the gap that I built over Joey just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something. Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to victory lane."

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano’s runner-up result has put him on top of the overall points standing, as the unusual run of none of the current playoff contenders recording a win since the format kicked in continued for this season.

Justin Haley, another outside of the playoffs, recorded his best result since the May’s Darlington round with third place, ahead of two title contenders Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe.

With Erik Jones sixth, William Byron helped his title charge despite the carnage with seventh place ahead of Brad Keselowski, as defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 10.

Elliott has dropped to seventh in the standings, with Bell 11th, as Alex Bowman also struggled down in 29th place and is now 12th in the standings.

NASCAR Cup Texas - Race Results