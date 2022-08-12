Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Raikkonen tests Trackhouse NASCAR Next Gen car at VIR ahead of Cup debut Next / Raikkonen: NASCAR Cup test "has been good” ahead of Watkins Glen debut
NASCAR News

Raikkonen "will haul ass" on NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen - Marks

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says he has “high expectations” for 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen’s debut in the NASCAR Cup Series next weekend.

Jim Utter
By:
Raikkonen "will haul ass" on NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen - Marks

The 42-year-old Finn will drive for Trackhouse on the Watkins Glen International road course with his appearance part of the team’s Project 91 initiative, which is looking to expand NASCAR’s reach by introducing talented international racing drivers to the Cup Series.

The race at The Glen aboard a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on 21 August will mark Raikkonen’s first outing in a motorsport event since the 2021 F1 finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

To prepare for next weekend’s race, Raikkonen has done simulator work, driven in iRacing events, participated in pitstop practice and on Thursday took part in his “Select Driver Orientation Test” at Virginia International Raceway in a Next Gen car.

“I think that the speed and the race craft and the adaptation to the car are not going to be an issue at all,” said Marks. “The way he was prepared when he first showed up in America – not just the last 24 hours – he was asking about the No. 1 car’s pit penalty at Michigan, he had questions about short-pitting stages and how to work strategy backwards on road courses.

“He has really done a lot of work and preparation and that’s not surprising to me. That’s what it takes to be as successful as he’s been in Formula 1 for so long.”

Insight: How Trackhouse and Suarez played the mavericks of NASCAR

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Photo by: Project91

Raikkonen entered one second-tier Xfinity Series race and one Truck Series race in 2011 with Kyle Busch Motorsports during his sabbatical from F1.

He has also tested a Cup car at VIR before, driving a Dodge for Robby Gordon Motorsports in 2011, but the test ended early when he went off. Marks is convinced, though, he will be up to speed by next weekend.

“From a speed and a preparation and knowledge standpoint, I think he’s going to be right on par,” he said. “Where the challenge will be is making sure that he understands the race from a procedural standpoint, that he understands the rules.

“We’ve prepared a document for him that shows point-of-view imagery of where pit entrance is and where the pit light is, where the (timing) lines are and all that kind of stuff. That’s where he’s got the steepest learning curve is not driving through too many pit boxes, not pitting too early, not pulling out of line before the start/finish line at the start, not speeding on pit road.

“A penalty can take a whole day away from you. That’s where the heavy lift will be and that’s where we’re focusing a lot of our attention. From the way he showed up ready to be fitted in the car, I have high expectations.

“I think he’s going to haul ass.”

shares
comments

Related video

Raikkonen tests Trackhouse NASCAR Next Gen car at VIR ahead of Cup debut
Previous article

Raikkonen tests Trackhouse NASCAR Next Gen car at VIR ahead of Cup debut
Next article

Raikkonen: NASCAR Cup test "has been good” ahead of Watkins Glen debut

Raikkonen: NASCAR Cup test "has been good” ahead of Watkins Glen debut
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Rockenfeller to make NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen
NASCAR

Rockenfeller to make NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Harvick ends 65-race winless streak
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Harvick ends 65-race winless streak

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Raikkonen: NASCAR Cup test "has been good” ahead of Watkins Glen debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Raikkonen: NASCAR Cup test "has been good” ahead of Watkins Glen debut

Kimi Raikkonen says he feels better prepared for his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing at Watkins Glen next weekend following his maiden Next Gen test run on Thursday.

Raikkonen "will haul ass" on NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen - Marks
NASCAR NASCAR

Raikkonen "will haul ass" on NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen - Marks

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says he has “high expectations” for 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen’s debut in the NASCAR Cup Series next weekend.

Raikkonen tests Trackhouse NASCAR Next Gen car at VIR ahead of Cup debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Raikkonen tests Trackhouse NASCAR Next Gen car at VIR ahead of Cup debut

Kimi Raikkonen got his first taste of a NASCAR Next Gen car at VIRginia International Raceway today, ahead of his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen next weekend.

Rockenfeller to make NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen
NASCAR NASCAR

Rockenfeller to make NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen

2010 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this season at Watkins Glen.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.