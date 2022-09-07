Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win
NASCAR News

NASCAR: "Unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire

A NASCAR official on Tuesday said it was “unacceptable” for the Next Gen cars to catch on fire, but took issue with Kevin Harvick’s claim the sanctioning body “don’t care.”

Jim Utter
By:

Harvick was forced to retire from the first race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington when his #4 Stewart-Haas Ford caught fire on lap 276 of 367.

The 2014 Cup champion safely exited the vehicle, which quickly became engulfed by smoke and fire, and was classified a disappointing 33rd to leave him in danger of elimination from the playoffs' round of 16.

Harvick had not experienced any issues with his engine prior, nor suffered any damage to the car prior to the incident.

In an interview afterwards, Harvick blamed the issue on “crappy parts” on the Next Gen car and suggested that NASCAR wouldn't address the problem, stating that “they don’t care”.

In an interview Tuesday with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition Scott Miller disputed Harvick’s assertion.

“Nobody wants to see this happening,” Miller said.

“I know that was an emotional time and his race was ruined but to say that NASCAR didn’t care is about as far from the truth as you could get. That’s really all I have to say about that.

“I’m not going to get into any kind of back-and-forth contest with Kevin over the airwaves. I think he actually does know we do care.”

Miller pointed out NASCAR has been working on the issue since it first came to light at the Indy road course race, when the cars of Chris Buescher and Joey Logano both had fires erupt in the rocker box from crash damage, mostly from under the right side of the cars.

“We’re certainly digging into the cause,” Miller said.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Apple #BuschTrickyTrivia Ford Mustang

Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Busch Light Apple #BuschTrickyTrivia Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

“We had cars in this morning looking for signs of anything that may have triggered that. We have done so all year.

“There’s a lot of rubber at Darlington, you know the cheese grater that we’ve all talked about.

“We’re not certain if rubber getting into the rocker box was the problem [in Harvick’s case] or not.

“We’re debriefing it all. It’s unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire.”

Following the fires suffered by Buescher, Logano and others by Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman, NASCAR mandated an exhaust shroud be added to the car, which appeared to help address the problem.

Harvick’s issue seemed unique in that his car had not been damaged and fire had come out of both sides of the car simultaneously.

“We’ve been working on different solutions for different things along the way that seem to maybe are the trigger,” Miller said.

“And, you know, obviously we still have work to do. We’re looking at clearances on particularly the Ford exhaust because they seem to be having more trouble with this than the others.

“There’s a lot of work going on, a lot of collaboration within the industry to get to the bottom of it. We have to get to the bottom of it quick, obviously.”

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win

Logano: "Everyone is concerned" about NASCAR Next Gen safety
NASCAR

Logano: "Everyone is concerned" about NASCAR Next Gen safety

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR: "Unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR: "Unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire

A NASCAR official on Tuesday said it was “unacceptable” for the Next Gen cars to catch on fire, but took issue with Kevin Harvick’s claim the sanctioning body “don’t care.”

NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Darlington: Jones beats playoff contenders to shock win

Erik Jones scored his first victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season in the Southern 500 as the playoffs got underway at Darlington, fending off leading title chaser Denny Hamlin.

Logano: "Everyone is concerned" about NASCAR Next Gen safety
NASCAR NASCAR

Logano: "Everyone is concerned" about NASCAR Next Gen safety

Joey Logano says he feels "concerned" by the ability of NASCAR's Next Gen racer to withstand certain impacts, with Kurt Busch spending an extended spell sidelined suffering concussion symptoms.

Drivers critical of NASCAR officials after Daytona rain chaos
NASCAR NASCAR

Drivers critical of NASCAR officials after Daytona rain chaos

NASCAR drivers have taken aim at officials over "unacceptable" calls not to stop the Daytona Cup race as rain start to fall before causing a massive pile-up at Turn 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.