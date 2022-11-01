Tickets Subscribe
Chastain: Martinsville wall-ride inspired by NASCAR 2005 video game
NASCAR News

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Jim Utter
By:

In an interview on Tuesday morning, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s show “The Morning Drive,” NASCAR’s chief operating officer, Steve O’Donnell, made clear Chastain’s move was “within the rules.”

Desperate to make up positions on the final lap of Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, Chastain entered Turn 3 full-throttle and deliberately drove into the SAFER barrier to rim-ride Turns 3 and 4.

Read Also:

He was shockingly successful – vastly increasing his speed and earning five positions in two turns which allowed him to edge Denny Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4 this weekend at Phoenix.

While the right-side of Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet suffered some damage it didn’t even look like it had been in a major accident.

His final lap was timed at 18.845 seconds. The fastest previous lap in the race was set on Lap 7 of 500 by Kyle Larson (20.508 seconds).

The move has actually been tried before in NASCAR competition – most recently by Larson against Hamlin at Darlington in September 2021 – but never successfully.

“As with anything you see for a first time, you’ve got to take a look. We’ve had a number of discussions internally about that move and what-ifs,” O’Donnell said.

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

“That’s within the rules, and believe that is where we’ll be for Phoenix, as well, and then something we can evaluate in the off-season.”

A viral moment

The move has garnered attention – both praise and criticism – from fans, competitors and even competitors in other sports.

Several drivers after the race congratulated Chastain on its ingenuity but hoped NASCAR would outlaw the practice for fear drivers would use it at Phoenix this weekend or in the future.

That will not be the case at least for now.

“At this point in looking at it, it was a move within the bounds of the rule book,” O’Donnell said, “and (we) really don’t think it’s right to adjust the rules when for 35 points races we’ve been one way and throw a wrinkle in it for the 36th.”

Chastain: Martinsville wall-ride inspired by NASCAR 2005 video game
Chastain: Martinsville wall-ride inspired by NASCAR 2005 video game
Chastain: Martinsville wall-ride inspired by NASCAR 2005 video game
NASCAR

Chastain: Martinsville wall-ride inspired by NASCAR 2005 video game

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

