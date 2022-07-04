Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Road America: Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win

Tyler Reddick held off a determined Chase Elliott to win at Road America for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Jim Utter
By:

Following a final round of pitstops, Reddick passed Elliott for position on the track and inherited the lead for the first and only time on lap 47.

He then spent the last 16 laps masterfully matching Elliott move for move, and pulled away to take victory by 3.304 seconds.

Reddick’s first career win comes in his 92nd start and after many near-misses for victory while at Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick, who joined the team in 2020, becomes the fifth first-time winner this season and the third to do so on a road course, joining Ross Chastain who triumphed at the Circuit of the Americas and Daniel Suarez who won at Sonoma.

The 26-year-old’s victory is also the first for the #8 car in the Cup since Dale Earnhardt Jr won at Richmond for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in 2006.

“I definitely knew he was fast,” Reddick said of Elliott, who led the most laps in the race [36]. “We could stay with him on the long run which told me if we cycled through that last pit sequence, it’d be close. If I could get around him, I’d have a great shot.

“We didn’t quite get around him [at first] but we were within reach. Thankfully, just waited for the right opportunity and waited to take advantage of it in Turn 6.

“I thought he was going to run me back down. I started to make some mistakes. I started to take care of the brakes, turns out I didn’t need to. We were in good shape there. Wow, what a day.”

Race winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Larson ended up third, holding off Chastain and Suarez, as Chris Buescher continued his fine form on circuits this season with sixth place.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric finished in seventh place after beating Michael McDowell, as AJ Allmendinger and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

Ryan Blaney lost the overall lead in the drivers’ standings to Elliott as he finished 11th, while it was a tough race for fellow title contenders Joey Logano in 27th and Kyle Busch in 29th – Busch penalised late on in the final stage for speeding in the pitlane.

NASCAR Road America - Race Results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 62 2:35'50.484    
2 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 62 2:35'53.788 3.304 3.304
3 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 62 2:36'11.622 21.138 17.834
4 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 62 2:36'16.125 25.641 4.503
5 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 62 2:36'22.564 32.080 6.439
6 United States Chris Buescher Ford 62 2:36'22.966 32.482 0.402
7 United States Austin Cindric Ford 62 2:36'23.266 32.782 0.300
8 United States Michael McDowell Ford 62 2:36'32.832 42.348 9.566
9 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 62 2:36'34.611 44.127 1.779
10 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 62 2:36'35.947 45.463 1.336
11 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 62 2:36'38.578 48.094 2.631
12 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 62 2:36'42.771 52.287 4.193
13 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 62 2:36'44.145 53.661 1.374
14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 62 2:36'44.489 54.005 0.344
15 United States Cole Custer Ford 62 2:36'45.131 54.647 0.642
16 United States William Byron Chevrolet 62 2:36'45.281 54.797 0.150
17 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 62 2:36'45.810 55.326 0.529
18 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 62 2:36'50.900 1'00.416 5.090
19 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 62 2:36'51.972 1'01.488 1.072
20 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:36'56.123 1'05.639 4.151
21 United States Joey Hand Ford 62 2:37'06.173 1'15.689 10.050
22 United States Harrison Burton Ford 62 2:37'11.499 1'21.015 5.326
23 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 62 2:37'14.881 1'24.397 3.382
24 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 62 2:37'25.073 1'34.589 10.192
25 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 62 2:37'26.397 1'35.913 1.324
26 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 62 2:37'36.691 1'46.207 10.294
27 United States Joey Logano Ford 62 2:37'55.249 2'04.765 18.558
28 United States Aric Almirola Ford 62 2:37'56.406 2'05.922 1.157
29 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 62 2:38'02.572 2'12.088 6.166
30 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 61 2:36'31.539 1 Lap 1 Lap
31 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 60 2:32'07.153 2 Laps 1 Lap
32 United States Cody Ware Ford 59 2:37'54.591 3 Laps 1 Lap
33 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 58 2:36'12.614 4 Laps 1 Lap
34 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 57 2:37'42.018 5 Laps 1 Lap
35 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 54 2:18'47.242 8 Laps 3 Laps
36 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 52 2:36'05.693 10 Laps 2 Laps
37 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 9 22'27.520 53 Laps 43 Laps
View full results

shares
comments
NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
Previous article

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
NASCAR

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR Road America: Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Road America: Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.