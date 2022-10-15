Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
NASCAR News

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move

NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch will not race in the Cup Series next year, paving the way for an early arrival of Tyler Reddick to the 23XI Racing organisation in 2023.

Jim Utter
By:
Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, has been sidelined from competition since he suffered symptoms from a concussion in a 23 July accident during qualifying at Pocono.

The 44-year-old said on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he's “still not 100-percent and I’m still not cleared to race”, so could not commit to compete for a championship in 23XI's #45 Toyota next season.

“This is more of being unselfish and respecting what has to happen in this industry,” said Busch, who has won 34 races from 776 career Cup starts. 

In a statement, 23XI Racing said it had reached an agreement with Richard Childress Racing to allow Tyler Reddick to join a year earlier than planned and step in for Busch next season.

“From the day Kurt Busch joined our team we knew he was going to elevate our organisation in many ways,” the 23XI Racing statement said.

“From earning 23XI our first playoff berth with his commanding win at Kansas Speedway to numerous hours spent off the track helping to grow our programme, Kurt has made us better.

“This season took an unexpected turn with his injury. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Kurt has not stopped being a true professional and a trusted team-mate.

“We fully support Kurt’s decision to focus on his health and are grateful for his guidance as our team builds a strong foundation for the future.”

Race winner Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Race winner Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch has also shown interest in other forms of motorsports including sportscars (he was third in the 2008 Daytona 24 Hours) and the IndyCar Series (he finished sixth in the 2014 Indianapolis 500 in his lone series start).

“Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year,” said Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson.

“Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing.

“He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors.

“We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”

Busch’s tenure in NASCAR has included good and bad moments as vastly wide-ranging as perhaps any top-level driver in series history.

After skipping the second-tier Xfinity Series, he made his Cup debut with Roush Racing in 2001 and won 11 times over the next three seasons. He claimed the series championship in 2004, the first year of NASCAR’s playoff system, but was fired by Roush in November 2005 after being cited in an alcohol-related incident in Arizona and missed the final two races of the season.

Busch joined Team Penske for 2006 and won 10 races over the next six seasons, ranking fourth in the 2009 standings. He was released in 2011 and spent the next two seasons with fledgling teams Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Motorsports before joining Stewart-Haas Racing for 2014, winning six times over five seasons.

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

In 2019, Busch and sponsor Monster Energy moved to Chip Ganassi Racing, where he won at least once each season during his tenure. The team’s sale to Justin Mark’s Trackhouse Racing put Busch’s future up in the air once again, but he was 23XI Racing’s first choice as driver when it planned an expansion to a two-car team this season.

Busch has not raced since his Pocono concussion, but said he was “at peace with where I am at”.

“This changes the course just a little bit,” he said. “Plenty of things to keep that passion alive and write that final chapter.”

shares
comments
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
Previous article

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Video Inside
NASCAR

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kurt Busch More
Kurt Busch
Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs
NASCAR

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs

Kurt Busch targets playoff return to NASCAR Cup after injury lay-off Watkins
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch targets playoff return to NASCAR Cup after injury lay-off

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Latest news

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch to sit out 2023 NASCAR Cup season, Reddick in early 23XI move

NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch will not race in the Cup Series next year, paving the way for an early arrival of Tyler Reddick to the 23XI Racing organisation in 2023.

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision
WEC WEC

Peugeot's Duval not surprised by Porsche Bahrain decision

Peugeot driver Loic Duval says he's not surprised by Porsche’s decision not to debut its new 963 LMDh prototype in next month's World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Gasly joining Alpine to make all-French F1 team is “awesome story”

Esteban Ocon says that his childhood friend and rival Pierre Gasly joining him at the Alpine Formula 1 team next year is an “awesome story.”

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping to build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.