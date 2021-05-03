Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Talladega: Keselowski wins last-lap thriller Next / Toyota: NASCAR's Next Gen is "biggest change" in 50 years
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Kansas: Kyle Busch takes first Cup win of 2021

By:

Kyle Busch celebrated his birthday by becoming the latest winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway.

Busch, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, led the way on the final restart with two of 267 laps remaining. With the help from a push from team-mate Martin Truex Jr, Busch got clear of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson who made contact on the restart.

The race remained green and Busch took the chequered flag at Kansas, as Kevin Harvick rallied from a pitstop penalty to finish in second place.

Busch is now the 10th different winner in 11 races this season and he has secured his 17th straight season with at least one win – moving one behind Richard Petty who holds the all-time record with 18 consecutive seasons.

The victory is also the 58th of Busch’s career and capped a perfect weekend having also won Saturday night’s Truck Series race at Kansas.

Brad Keselowski finished third, Matt DiBenedetto was fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Mix, celebrates after winning in Kansas.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Mix, celebrates after winning in Kansas.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

The Kansas race came alive after Denny Hamlin ended up cutting a tyre down and hit the Turn 2 wall to force a caution on lap 246.

Several lead-lap cars pitted but Larson was among those who stayed out and remained in the lead and at the restart on lap 250, Larson was followed by Busch, Blaney, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Cindric clashed on lap 253 on the back straight fighting for 15th place to bring out another caution, and with 10 laps to go at the green flag, Larson led followed by Busch, Keselowski, Blaney and Chase Elliott.

Busch quickly moved into the lead on the restart and then Christopher Bell spun collecting Stenhouse and Ryan Preece at Turn 4 to bring out another caution.

But with just two laps to go at the final restart Busch led the way followed by Blaney, Larson, Truex and Keselowski, to keep clear of the chasing pack and take his first Cup win since taking victory at Texas Motor Speedway last October.

Completing the top 10 were Truex, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, William Byron and Austin Dillon.

Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 267 3:05'20.818     20
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 267 3:05'21.154 0.336 0.336  
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 267 3:05'21.532 0.714 0.378 72
4 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 267 3:05'21.570 0.752 0.038  
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 3:05'21.674 0.856 0.104  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 3:05'21.732 0.914 0.058  
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 267 3:05'21.857 1.039 0.125  
8 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 267 3:05'21.923 1.105 0.066 13
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:05'22.032 1.214 0.109  
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:05'22.123 1.305 0.091  
11 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 3:05'22.221 1.403 0.098  
12 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:05'22.374 1.556 0.153 7
13 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 267 3:05'22.442 1.624 0.068  
14 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 3:05'22.683 1.865 0.241  
15 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 267 3:05'23.015 2.197 0.332  
16 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 267 3:05'23.184 2.366 0.169  
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 267 3:05'23.357 2.539 0.173  
18 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 3:05'23.520 2.702 0.163  
19 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:05'23.522 2.704 0.002 132
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 267 3:05'23.987 3.169 0.465  
21 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 267 3:05'24.826 4.008 0.839  
22 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 267 3:05'39.176 18.358 14.350  
23 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 266 3:05'23.685 1 Lap 1 Lap  
24 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 266 3:05'23.842 1 Lap 0.157  
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 266 3:05'24.083 1 Lap 0.241  
26 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 266 3:05'24.175 1 Lap 0.092  
27 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 265 3:05'25.638 2 Laps 1 Lap  
28 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 265 3:05'50.529 2 Laps 24.891  
29 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 264 3:05'32.141 3 Laps 1 Lap  
30 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 263 3:05'27.509 4 Laps 1 Lap  
31 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 260 3:05'29.842 7 Laps 3 Laps  
32 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 259 2:58'41.690 8 Laps 1 Lap  
33 53 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 259 3:05'32.570 8 Laps 6'50.880  
34 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 258 2:53'05.696 9 Laps 1 Lap 23
35 15 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 258 3:05'31.379 9 Laps 12'25.683  
36 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 257 3:05'26.968 10 Laps 1 Lap  
37 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 256 3:05'30.941 11 Laps 1 Lap  
38 55 United States Matt Mills Ford 255 3:05'34.099 12 Laps 1 Lap  
39 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 250 3:05'33.281 17 Laps 5 Laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

