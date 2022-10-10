Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty Next / Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Christopher Bell secured his place in the semifinal round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a vital win in overtime at the Charlotte Roval.

Jim Utter
By:

Bell's only chance of advancing to the next round of playoffs was winning, but that possibility didn’t seem likely until a pair of late-race cautions turned Sunday’s race upside down.

During a caution for debris on lap 105 of the scheduled 109-lap race, Bell pitted for new tyres. On the ensuing restart, A.J. Allmendinger's Kaulig Chevrolet passed 2019 and 2020 roval winner Chase Elliott for the lead before Kevin Harvick did the same thing to Allmendinger.

Just before Harvick was going to take the white flag to start the final lap, another caution was displayed for damage to the backstretch chicane. That sent the race into a two-lap overtime, with Harvick in the lead but Bell on the much fresher tyres in second.

Bell powered around Harvick entering Turn 1 on the start of overtime and hung on for the victory by 1.790 seconds over Harvick, JGR team-mate Kyle Busch and Allmendinger in fourth. 

The win is the second of the year for Bell, who secured his playoff place with victory at New Hampshire in July, and the third of his career.

“I came off pit road and I was the first car with (new) tyres. I was just trying to wait and see how I stacked up,” said Bell, the top performing driver in the first round of the playoffs before falling into trouble in the first two races of the second round at Texas and Talladega.

“Then I saw there were 11 cars that stayed out on old tyres. I just said, ‘We’ll roll the dice here and see what happens.’

“You just got to be there at the end of these things. I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win. It’s been no secret that road courses have not been our strength this year but we were just there at the right time.

“We obviously weren’t in position to win, we rolled the dice and gambled and it paid off for us.”

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Joining Bell in the playoff's final eight drivers for the semifinal round are Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe.

Reigning series champion Kyle Larson was among the four drivers eliminated from further title contention after being forced to pit under green with a broken toe link which required extended repairs. He was joined by Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman, who missed his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms.

The opening stage was won by poleman Logano, who went on to finish 18th, ahead of Byron.

Allmendinger came on strong in the second stage, surging into the lead for the first time on lap 31 from Tyler Reddick's , but pitted before the end of the stage as Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Chevrolet) stayed out to collect the points.

Chastain dropped out of the running in the third stage after hitting the wall and coming into the garage area for repairs.

At that point, with 20 laps to go, Elliott’s lead over Reddick had grown to 4.7 seconds as Allmendinger ran third and Harvick fourth.

But Reddick's challenge was hampered on lap 95 when he missed the backstretch chicane and had to serve a stop-and-go penalty.

NASCAR displayed a caution for debris on the track – a sign that was knocked on the track and run over by Suarez - on lap 105, which prompted several lead-lap cars to pit. Bell was the first off pit road, while Elliott remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on lap 107.

Allmendinger and Elliott tangled entering Turn 1, with Allmendinger briefly grabbing the lead before Harvick muscled Allmendinger out of the way and escaped with the lead. Shortly after that, Elliott got knocked off course in Turn 6 by Reddick.

Daly made his Cup debut and finished 34th

Daly made his Cup debut and finished 34th

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

With one lap to go, NASCAR threw a caution for damage to the kerbs in the backstretch chicane to send the race into a two-lap overtime, allowing Bell to make his critical pass on Harvick.

Justin Haley finished fifth, as Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, Briscoe and Dillon completed the top 10.

IndyCar racer Conor Daly finished 34th on his NASCAR Cup debut in the #50 TMT Racing Chevrolet, while former GP3 sparring partner Daniil Kvyat was an early retirement with engine problems in his #26 Team Hezeberg Toyota and classified 39th.

NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval - Race Results (112 laps)

Cla Driver Manufacturer Time Gap
1 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2:59'54.010  
2 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2:59'55.800 1.790
3 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2:59'55.986 1.976
4 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 2:59'57.146 3.136
5 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2:59'58.645 4.635
6 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2:59'58.984 4.974
7 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2:59'59.452 5.442
8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3:00'00.849 6.839
9 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 3:00'00.983 6.973
10 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3:00'02.339 8.329
11 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3:00'02.726 8.716
12 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 3:00'02.900 8.890
13 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3:00'03.158 9.148
14 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3:00'03.422 9.412
15 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3:00'04.055 10.045
16 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3:00'04.649 10.639
17 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3:00'05.161 11.151
18 United States Joey Logano Ford 3:00'05.843 11.833
19 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3:00'10.063 16.053
20 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3:00'10.819 16.809
21 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3:00'12.870 18.860
22 Ty Gibbs Toyota 3:00'13.034 19.024
23 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 3:00'14.716 20.706
24 United States Cole Custer Ford 3:00'24.538 30.528
25 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 3:00'25.688 31.678
26 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3:00'27.931 33.921
27 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3:00'41.169 47.159
28 United States Harrison Burton Ford 3:00'09.512 1 Lap
29 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet 3:00'14.092 1 Lap
30 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3:00'23.406 1 Lap
31 United States Josh Williams Ford 3:00'08.858 2 Laps
32 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 3:00'13.778 2 Laps
33 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 3:00'17.880 2 Laps
34 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 3:00'19.207 3 Laps
35 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 3:00'07.994 5 Laps
36 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3:00'17.637 5 Laps
37 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3:00'45.725 9 Laps
38 United States Joey Hand Ford 2:04'50.705 33 Laps
39 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toyota 24'31.228 95 Laps
View full results

shares
comments
Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty
Previous article

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty
Next article

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Video Inside
NASCAR

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Elliott beats Blaney for crucial victory
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Elliott beats Blaney for crucial victory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 world championship by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but just like his first crown in Abu Dhabi last year, this was not without controversy and confusion.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs in California will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict

Red Bull has expressed its "surprise and disappointment" at being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap in 2021 by the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.