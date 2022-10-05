Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit

Bowman, 29, crashed on lap 97 of the 334-lap 25 September race at Texas Motor Speedway. Although damaged, he continued on and finished the race.

A few days later, he announced plans to skip the Cup race at Talladega after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

Bowman, who was already below the cut line before being sidelined, had hoped to return for the Round of 12 cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval this weekend. With Tuesday's news, he will now be among four drivers eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.

Noah Gragson will again fill in for Bowman in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender started seventh and finished 19th in his first race with HMS and, although it is a long shot, Gragson could still potentially help the team advance in the owners' playoffs.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bowman said: "With my health continuing to be my number one priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

"I appreciate Noah (Gragson) stepping into the No. 48 Chevrolet again and will be cheering hard for my Ally Racing team this weekend. Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. It has not gone unheard or unseen and I'm overwhelmed by your support."

Bowman is the second Cup driver to be sidelined with a concussion this year, with the other being Kurt Busch, who remains out of the car after crashing at Pocono Raceway on 23 July.

Ware to miss Charlotte with ankle injury

Cody Ware has made the decision to skip this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval, having suffered an ankle injury after crashing heavily at Texas.

Despite suffering an impact fracture and torn ligaments, he still raced the following weekend at Talladega with a boot on his right foot, finishing 32nd.

However, due to the added footwork needed at road courses, he has decided to skip the Cup race at Charlotte and will be replaced with J.J. Yeley in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.